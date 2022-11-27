'He would want me to keep on dancing' | Da'Shontay King's stepdaughter tells her story

RACINE — Mi’Kiya Brown loves to dance.

Her family has always been supportive of her dancing, but nobody in her support system was as loud and proud of her as her stepfather, Da’Shontay King.

Six months out from hearing about her stepfather’s death in a police shooting, and surviving his funeral that ended in gunfire, Brown still remembers the man who wanted her to keep dancing.

Brown is currently a dancer in the SWEAT Crew, the oldest dance group out of the Sweatshop Movement; she’s been part of the dance studio since she was 9.

Brown has had a rhythm in her ever since she was a little girl.

“My mom, my grandma and grandpa have all told me since I learned how to walk I was dancing, moving around, just never sat down,” Brown said. “When I heard a beat I would be dancing to it, any type of way.”

“It comes naturally (to her),” LaTrice Tiller, Brown’s mother, added. “She’s one of those kids that will dance to anything.”

“Versatile is what you call it, Mama,” Brown replied.

Losing her biggest dance supporter

King always showed excitement toward Brown’s performances. He could be heard shouting “Oh! You did that thing,” or “Okay, Mi’Kiya!” King would also tell Brown. “Ya know, I can bust a little move too,” which would bring laughter to Brown and Tiller; King was not a good dancer.

“Not at all,” Brown said, recalling King’s dance moves as nothing more than an out-of-rhythm motion of his fists.

Along with the enthusiasm that he showed toward Brown’s dancing, King was always encouraging her to keep going, seeing the greatness in her.

King supported Brown in “almost everything I can name,” as Brown puts it. If there was something going on with her or her brother, King would find out almost as soon as Tiller did.

King was both ways with his encouragement and reinforcement. Praising his children when they earned it but disciplined when needed.

King always considered Brown, 14, one of his own kids, just like her half-brother DeJai, 10, short for Da’Shontay Jr.

He was the first male figure in Brown’s life, and he remained in it until his death.

“He wasn’t the person they portrayed,” Tiller said, speaking about the news reports that came out after King’s death. “He definitely was a loving dad, a supportive dad, he was their superhero.”

Tiller recalls after King’s death the other football families telling her they did not recognize the man the media was portraying King to be. They all saw him as a supportive, joke-cracking man that looked out for everybody. He was “everyone’s protector” as Tiller says.

“That’s the real person that he was, not the individual that they tried to portray,” Tiller said. “We’ve all done things that were probably not always proud of, we’ve all had some type of something that we’ve done. He wasn’t that person that they portrayed him to be. He was definitely a great father and a great human being.”

Tiller and King knew each other since birth, their families being intertwined since their mothers are best friends.

May 20

It was the last week of Park High School before the start of summer. Having gotten her phone taken from her for being in trouble earlier, Brown didn’t hear the news at first. But her friends were talking about a man and the police.

“You don’t think that it’s going to be somebody you’re related to or someone you’re close to,” Brown said

She thought nothing of it at first, and then she got home.

She received a call from her mother, who was out of town at a funeral when King was killed, telling her she was not allowed to watch TV or use her phone once her grandparents picked her and her brother up from school. DeJai was especially concerned, because his father was supposed to pick him up that day. After DeJai was consoled, their grandparents took them out to eat to keep them distracted while Tiller made her way back to Racine.

They had to wait until the next morning for any news. Tiller wanted to be the one to tell them King had died. Brown remembers being shocked when she heard the news, how her mother couldn’t get the news out at first through tears and her brother’s reaction.

“I immediately look over to my brother and he started bawling, just bawling in hysterics,” Brown said. “Of course I was crying too, but I had to wipe my little tears because I’m trying to worry about my brother and make sure he’s okay.”

Brown remembered crying with her brother for another half an hour, then working on planning arrangements later that day. DeJai took initiative in planning events for his father, having the idea of a balloon release only two days after his death, a day after the children found out.

“I had to sit back and think. He was really gone,” Brown said.

The funeral

“Right when we were about to bury him, they started shooting,” Brown said as she recalled the events of King’s funeral on June 2, which resulted in two women being shot.

The funeral started out as a usual funeral. She remembered how heavy the day was, especially on DeJai and his three other brothers. It was already weighing on her heart.

The procession made its way to Graceland Cemetery. As soon as the pastor settled everybody so he could say a closing prayer before the casket was lowered, the shooting began.

“My first instinct was: ‘Grab my brother and get down,’” Brown said.

An uncle covered Brown’s and DeJai’s bodies with his own on the ground. Brown was breathing heavily. She could hear her mother yelling out, and her uncle yelling back that the kids were alright.

“I knew what was going on, but I couldn’t even get the strength to cry,” Brown said. “I was so shocked, and my first instinct was to protect those that protect me.”

One of the first shots had struck King’s casket.

“If I hadn’t grabbed my brother and we didn’t drop down right before that, I feel like me or my brother probably would have gotten shot,” Brown said. “We were right behind the casket.”

Everyone in the cemetery was scared and dirty, waiting for what would happen next.

During a gap in the shooting, Brown remembers seeing her 70-year-old grandfather standing completely still, seemingly in a state of shock. Unsure of why he was standing there and worried he was going to get shot while out in the open, Brown started to cry.

“Him besides my brother and ‘Day Day’ (King’s nickname), those are the three most important guys in my life,” Brown said, “If I lost him, I would probably lose a piece of me.”

Her least favorite question

Brown hates being asked if she is OK. When she returned to school the next week, it was all most people did, but not her dance crew. They knew Brown prefers to keep her mind off of things that sadden her, so they did just that — doing team bonding exercises to distract her.

“We just had fun the day at practice,” Brown said. “ Then, I think after a week, they sat me down and asked me ‘Are you really OK?’ And yes, I did start crying.”

But while the comfort of others can help her process her emotions, dancing also helps her.

“I let my emotions reflect off my movement,” Brown said, on how she dances through her grief and pain. “If I’m feeling, sad I’ll put more emphasis on my face or an emphasis on my moves. If I’m feeling angry, you’ll see more sharpness and maybe aggression in my stance. Dance is about self-expression. When you dance you express yourself ... I feel like you can tell my emotions when I dance.”

Still dancing, not stopping

In September, Brown and the rest of Sweatshop Movement performed in front of a crowd of people during Party on the Pavement.

Brown won the Kid’s Freestyle competition and was crowned champion twice in a row, having won last year, too. But this year meant much more to her because the competition was dedicated to her stepfather.

“It was the first thing that was going through my mind,” Brown said. “He would want me to keep on dancing, so I danced my hardest.”