He was a cop. And a nurse. And a Marine. He was sick near the end of his life. COVID was the final blow.

Before that, he served as a Marine during the Vietnam War, from 1963-66.

Nosalik died Dec. 21 after a less than two-week battle with COVID-19. But he had been sick for some time before then.

For the final 2½ years of his life, Nosalik had lived at the Veterans Home at Union Grove, a state-run long-term skilled nursing facility for veterans and their family members. He had been diagnosed with advanced Parkinson’s and Lewy body dementia, both of which can be fatal illnesses.

When they were still able to visit before the pandemic, Sue would visit her husband every day. They could walk the halls, and reminisce through photos and history. After visitations were effectively banned due to coronavirus concerns in March, Sue said she started noticing her husband’s health declining over their periodic video calls.

“When we couldn’t be there every day, that was a big thing for me,” Sue said. “I was his advocate and I couldn’t see what was going on … He declined over the eight months. Physically he lost weight. Cognitively his scores went down. There was nothing that could be done.”

The facility had been functionally in lockdown for 11 months, but he tested positive on Dec. 12, after a nurse told Sue her husband “was less responsive than normal.”