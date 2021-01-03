He was a cop. And a nurse. And a Marine. He was sick near the end of his life. COVID was the final blow.

When asked if her husband ever had time to sleep, Sue Nosalik laughed loudly. “No,” she replied. “He was kind of a go-getter.”
For decades, Joseph Nosalik was both a nurse and a police officer in Racine.
Already a Racine Police officer since the mid-1960s, Nosalik began studying to be a nurse in the early ’70s.
At least one Veterans Home at Union Grove resident has died during current COVID outbreak, wife says
The wife of a Marine who died after contracting COVID at the Veterans Home at Union Grove says that the Wisconsin Department of Veterans Affairs omitted mentioning her husband's death when confirming a second outbreak at its nursing home.
In a 1974 interview with The Journal Times, the then-31-year-old Kenosha native, still in nursing school, said “I’ve watched them (nurses) in action over the years. It seemed interesting.” Then, when asked if he might retire the badge, he replied, “No, I think one career will offset the other. I want to expand myself as a police officer with use of my medical knowledge.”
Although he didn’t talk about it much publicly, Sue said he admitted to liking nursing more than policing. He was a cop for 27 years, retiring in 1995. He was a nurse for 28 years at St. Mary’s Hospital (now Ascension All Saints), retiring in 2005. He met Sue, his second wife, working in the ER; she was a nurse too.
“He always said that he loved being a nurse better than he loved being a police officer. I think he was able to show his care for people more that way … He served this community very well,” Sue said, “A good guy.”
Before that, he served as a Marine during the Vietnam War, from 1963-66.
Nosalik died Dec. 21 after a less than two-week battle with COVID-19. But he had been sick for some time before then.
For the final 2½ years of his life, Nosalik had lived at the Veterans Home at Union Grove, a state-run long-term skilled nursing facility for veterans and their family members. He had been diagnosed with advanced Parkinson’s and Lewy body dementia, both of which can be fatal illnesses.
When they were still able to visit before the pandemic, Sue would visit her husband every day. They could walk the halls, and reminisce through photos and history. After visitations were effectively banned due to coronavirus concerns in March, Sue said she started noticing her husband’s health declining over their periodic video calls.
“When we couldn’t be there every day, that was a big thing for me,” Sue said. “I was his advocate and I couldn’t see what was going on … He declined over the eight months. Physically he lost weight. Cognitively his scores went down. There was nothing that could be done.”
The facility had been functionally in lockdown for 11 months, but he tested positive on Dec. 12, after a nurse told Sue her husband “was less responsive than normal.”
Throughout the week, Sue asked for a daily FaceTime with her husband. Each day, he seemed mostly normal, considering his illnesses and decline.
On Friday, Dec. 18, she didn’t get a FaceTime call. That night, a nurse phoned her, saying “He’s worse. I want to send him to the ER.”
They let Sue visit that night. Wearing PPE, she hugged her husband and, listening to his breathing with her nursing expertise, could immediately tell he had pneumonia.
“He did have advanced Parkinson’s,” Sue said of her husband, “but he would still be here if he didn’t catch COVID. And he caught it out there,” at the Veterans Home.