MOUNT PLEASANT — When Andre Sandoval was a teenager, he took part in an effort to combat gun violence.
“When he was 15, because of gun violence, we did a campaign called ‘My name is Andre and I am Racine.’ I posted that video six years ago. Today, ironically, six years later, it would be gun violence that takes Andre away from us,” Eloy Contreras, a youth pastor who is the leader of the Active Catholic Teens In Service Youth Ministry that Sandoval had been part of throughout his life, said during a vigil for Sandoval on Wednesday night.
Sandoval was active in the Catholic community of Racine, continuing to work with ACTS as a young adult and remaining an active St. Patrick Parish member.
On Wednesday, more than 100 people gathered outside Angel’s Beauty Salon, 2221 Durand Ave., to mourn the loss of the Sandoval, who had been killed there Saturday afternoon. It was one of the most well-attended vigils for a person killed in Racine in recent memory.
According to police reports, a barber at the salon shot Sandoval in the back of the head after Sandoval allegedly didn’t pay for a haircut.
Several people at the vigil spoke about Sandoval’s generosity, including his commitment to a community improvement project this summer. While he had committed to coming back for a day, he ended up helping for a whole week, all the while balancing his early morning shifts as a dock worker at Dayton Freight. A couple weeks before his death, he had taken on a second job as a security guard.
Family, friends and community members grappled with the loss and shared memories of Sandoval, who was described as a “gentle giant” by one of his aunts. Throughout the vigil, attendees took up the call to “live like Andre” — a call to live with kindness, generosity and forgiveness.
“Andre, my son, you know I love you and I will always love you, my son, and we’re going to miss you dearly,” Maria Sandoval, mother of the deceased, said. “I love you. Thank you so much for being a part of our life for the 21 years that God gave you to us, I love you. You will always and forever be in our hearts and go everywhere with us.”
CORRECTION: The name of the mother of Angel Sandoval was originally misstated in this article. It has been corrected.
In photos & videos: Remembering young man killed over haircut dispute as a 'gentle giant' and devout Catholic
Watch now: Wednesday’s vigil for Andre Sandoval
Remembering Andre Sandoval
Remembering Andre Sandoval
Remembering Andre Sandoval
Remembering Andre Sandoval
Watch now: ‘Gentle giant’
Remembering Andre Sandoval
Remembering Andre Sandoval
Remembering Andre Sandoval
Remembering Andre Sandoval
Remembering Andre Sandoval
Watch now: Singing for Andre Sandoval
Remembering Andre Sandoval
Remembering Andre Sandoval
Remembering Andre Sandoval
Remembering Andre Sandoval
Watch now: Song and prayer for Andre Sandoval
+5
More online
To read more about Sandoval and view more pictures, find the story on JournalTimes.com or go to JournalTimes.com/gallery
Lauren focuses on education reporting, but isn't one to turn away stories. Born and raised in Racine County, she attended UW-Madison's School of Journalism and Mass Communication before returning to work with The Journal Times.
Video shows heroin being removed from a box of evidence in the Racine Police Department. But no photos or videos have been brought forward showing the drugs actually being found in the home they were allegedly taken from.
A mask mandate could be back in place as soon as Tuesday in the City of Racine. An ordinance that would allow enforcement of a revived mask mandate is to be discussed at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at a special City Council meeting.
Family, friends and community members gathered Wednesday night to remember Andre Sandoval outside Angel's Beauty Salon on Durand Avenue in Mount Pleasant. It was outside that salon where Sandoval was shot and killed.