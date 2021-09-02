MOUNT PLEASANT — When Andre Sandoval was a teenager, he took part in an effort to combat gun violence.

“When he was 15, because of gun violence, we did a campaign called ‘My name is Andre and I am Racine.’ I posted that video six years ago. Today, ironically, six years later, it would be gun violence that takes Andre away from us,” Eloy Contreras, a youth pastor who is the leader of the Active Catholic Teens In Service Youth Ministry that Sandoval had been part of throughout his life, said during a vigil for Sandoval on Wednesday night.

Sandoval was active in the Catholic community of Racine, continuing to work with ACTS as a young adult and remaining an active St. Patrick Parish member.

On Wednesday, more than 100 people gathered outside Angel’s Beauty Salon, 2221 Durand Ave., to mourn the loss of the Sandoval, who had been killed there Saturday afternoon. It was one of the most well-attended vigils for a person killed in Racine in recent memory.

According to police reports, a barber at the salon shot Sandoval in the back of the head after Sandoval allegedly didn’t pay for a haircut.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Several people at the vigil spoke about Sandoval’s generosity, including his commitment to a community improvement project this summer. While he had committed to coming back for a day, he ended up helping for a whole week, all the while balancing his early morning shifts as a dock worker at Dayton Freight. A couple weeks before his death, he had taken on a second job as a security guard.

Family, friends and community members grappled with the loss and shared memories of Sandoval, who was described as a “gentle giant” by one of his aunts. Throughout the vigil, attendees took up the call to “live like Andre” — a call to live with kindness, generosity and forgiveness.

“Andre, my son, you know I love you and I will always love you, my son, and we’re going to miss you dearly,” Maria Sandoval, mother of the deceased, said. “I love you. Thank you so much for being a part of our life for the 21 years that God gave you to us, I love you. You will always and forever be in our hearts and go everywhere with us.”

A violent time The killing of Sandoval was the ninth homicide in Racine County so far in 2021, and was the third homicide in the month of August alone. On Aug. 13, Rebecca “Becky” Rannow, 41, a beloved local bartender, was discovered in her Edgewood Avenue home dead from multiple gunshot wounds. On Aug. 24, Musa Tawfig Musa, 44, was gunned down near the intersection of LaSalle and English streets. At least two other non-fatal shootings have occurred in Racine since Rannow was killed.

CORRECTION: The name of the mother of Angel Sandoval was originally misstated in this article. It has been corrected.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.