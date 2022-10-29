He thought he was afraid of heights. Now, he cleans some of Wisconsin's tallest buildings.

RACINE — Brian Joers is aware that pretty much everyone has “an innate fear of falling.” He does too. Twenty years ago, if you told him he was going to make a career out of hanging off the sides of high-rises, “I would have said you’re absolutely insane.” But, “with more repetition, you get used to it.”

As a professional window cleaner with his own business whose contracts include some of the Midwest’s tallest buildings, Joers now looks like a trapeze artist, able to hang upside down and swing about on ropes with ease as he cleans windows.

After high school, Joers, a Milwaukee native who has lived in Racine County for more than a decade, didn’t know what he wanted to do. He worked the night shift for UPS and hated it. Working in tool sales didn’t work out either.

He started working with a friend as a window-cleaner. They started cleaning primarily one-story buildings, oftentimes for chain restaurants like McDonald’s and Qdoba. But then Joers learned the guys who are willing to get trained and clean some of Wisconsin’s tallest buildings can make 50% more money.

He quickly learned he was good at it, a natural fit in what is known as a “bosun’s chair,” which is basically just a wooden board suspended by a rope anchored at the top of the building.

“It’s something that I excelled at almost naturally,” the 37-year-old said.

The name “bosun’s chair” is derived from “boatswain’s chair,” an allusion to the device’s origins on boats, allowing sailors to safely hang off the side of boats.

Starting in November, Joers will be part of a team washing the 601-foot U.S. Bank building in Milwaukee, the tallest building in Wisconsin. He’s not looking forward to that. Cleaning a building that tall with that many windows, it will probably be a six-week job. And it is kicking off just as winter sets in. But so long as temperatures remain above 10 degrees Fahrenheit and the weather cooperates, high-rise window cleaners can still do their jobs.

You’ve looked in a lot of windows in the past 17 years. What have you seen? Some of the funniest moments of Brian Joers’ job have been when he’s surprised office workers and accidentally caused them to spill coffee on themselves. He also admitted to have unwittingly “interrupted intimacy.” He wouldn’t say who, but he said he once saw a well-known basketball player in Milwaukee “living his best life” so to speak. Joers is the owner of Elite Window Cleaning & Building Services LLC, founded in 2021. To contact him, email EliteWindowCleaning262@outlook.com and/or call 262-234-9694.

Cleaning the exterior of the five-story Johnson Financial Group building on Monument Square can take around 10 days to clean for two workers. Joers began that job this past week and will continue next week.

The job isn’t without its perils. Three years ago, Joers had to rescue a friend who was stuck on a Milwaukee high-rise after one of his two ropes became severed; Joers is proud to say he’s never needed to be rescued.

He’s losing feeling in his fingertips, which he attributes both to being hundreds of feet in the air in cold weather, as well as to daily contact with dangerous chemicals like ammonia and bleach.

Despite daring gravity on a daily basis, high-rise window cleaning isn’t particularly dangerous, so long as regulations are followed. Joers is SPRAT (Society of Professional Rope Access Technicians) certified, as are most others who do the job.

Saving his friend wasn’t too intense of an experience in Joers’ memory; all he remembers saying afterward was, “You owe me a beer.”

To stay safe, there should always be two ropes holding up someone hanging off a high-rise, with each one backing up the other in case of a failure.

“There’s a sense of exhilaration with (the job),” Joers said, attributing that excitement as one of the reasons he has done the job longer than most.

Most don’t last 17 years in the business like Joers has. But it’s begun to take a toll, not just on his fingertips, but also on his shoulders and back.

“It’s a workout. I don’t need a gym membership,” Joers laughed.

Cleaning bigger buildings is more difficult, not just because of the presence of winds with more force, but also the need for more rope, which adds weight and strain on the body.

Joers didn’t go out on his own until the pandemic arrived. He wanted more stability for his family and independence.

“I need something a little more concrete to fall back on,” he said.

Joers and his wife bought a home for the first time last year, in Burlington. Prior to that, he had lived in Racine. They each have a child from a prior relationship, and their first child together, a daughter, was born in September.