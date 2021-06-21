RACINE — Willie Liggins, 60, has been dealing with a heroin addiction since he tried it for the first time at age 15.
In his late 50s, he had gotten clean after a long time in prison.
Then he received devastating news: He would not be getting the organ transplant he needed to save his life. Unable to cope with the stress of slowly dying, he said he returned to the crutch he had been using for most of his life when things got tough.
Like a lot of heroin users, he also was selling to feed his habit.
He refers to using heroin as “riding the dragon.”
Judge Timothy Boyle told the defendant, “I think the dragon’s also chasing you.”
Liggins was in Racine County Circuit Court on Tuesday to be sentenced for heroin distribution.
Boyle sentenced the defendant to five years in prison, followed by five years of supervised release for second-offense delivering heroin, two counts of second offense delivering a schedule I and II narcotic/fentanyl, and possession with the intent to deliver heroin.
Seven other counts relating to heroin distribution were dismissed as part of a negotiated settlement with the Racine County District Attorney’s Office.
Both prosecution and defense attorneys acknowledged that, sometimes, dealers do not realize it is in the drugs they are distributing.
Case history
On May 1, 2019, the Racine County Metro Drug unit made the first of a series of controlled heroin purchases from Liggins.
Some of the drug samples purchased by a confidential informant tested positive for fentanyl.
On May 24, 2019, the Racine County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant on Liggins’ residence where it recovered 5.1 grams of fentanyl, 2.9 grams of heroin and a loaded handgun.
After Liggins was taken into custody at the Racine County Jail, officers reportedly found another 0.6 grams of heroin he was attempting to conceal.
Sentencing hearing
At the sentencing hearing held Tuesday, Assistant District Attorney Antoinette Rich noted the health problems Liggins faces. He could potentially die in prison.
However, in her sentencing recommendation, she said seven years in prison followed by five years of extended supervision was appropriate based on the facts of the case.
Public Defender Grant Henderson represented the defendant. He asked for an initial two years in prison due to the fact the defendant may have little time left to live.
Henderson said Liggins was in the midst of an existential crisis when he returned to using heroin — brought on by the almost certain possibility that he would die without the surgery he needed to save his life.
According to research published by the American Academy of Family Physicians, it is common for terminally ill patients to experience psychological stress and depression as the end of their life looms large.
In conjunction, stress is generally considered the most serious trigger for those attempting to hold onto sobriety.
“Your Honor, we are asking for mercy from the court,” Henderson said. “Because without mercy, there cannot be justice.”
The sentencing
Boyle reviewed the facts of the case, which included the health of the defendant and his long struggle with drug addiction.
He said: “At the end of the day, it’s still a delivery offense.”
Boyle referred to heroin as a “curse” and said those who delivered the drugs were disseminating evil into society.
“That’s exactly what heroin is,” he said.
In analyzing the myriad factors that go into determining a sentence for a defendant, Boyle said protecting the public was a priority.
However, he added that a prison sentence should send a message to others that “this is just not something that we tolerate in our society.”
Despite the assessment, Boyle also took into account the defendant’s age and health, and sentenced him to five years in prison — more time than the defense hoped for, less than the state asked for — followed by five years of extended supervised release.
The defendant will have credit for two years time served in the Racine County Jail while the case made its way through the court system during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Willie Liggins is shown in court last week talking with his attorney, Grant Henderson of the Wisconsin Office of the Public Defender.