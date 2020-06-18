'He had the knack': How Officer Hetland's legacy and lessons survive in the Racine Police Department

STURTEVANT — On Wednesday — the one-year anniversary of Racine Police Officer John Hetland’s death — those impacted by his life took time to come together.
Hetland’s family members, friends and Racine area law enforcement officers gathered at Hiawatha Bar and Grill, 9809 Durand Ave., Sturtevant, to honor the officer, who was killed on June 17, 2019. He was not working at the time, but stepped in to try to stop the man who was robbing Teezers Bar and Grill.
Hiawatha was one of his main haunts. It’s where he was known as “Johnny Cop.” There, he befriended bartenders, the bar owners and patrons alike.
“Top notch. Fun. Funny,” recalled Tammy Graceffa, Hiawatha’s owner.
When Hetland died, it affected people throughout the community. Men the 24-year police veteran had previously arrested even said they were saddened by the news, according to Investigator Kevin Klinkhammer of the Racine Police Department.
“That was a sad day,” a prior arrestee of Hetland’s told Klinkhammer after Hetland was killed.
A real ‘street cop’
Klinkhammer and Hetland served for eight years together on the third shift. They also worked together on bigger cases. Hetland was skilled at both, Klinkhammer said.
Hetland was a “talker” and the consummate de-escalator, invaluable traits for an urban police officer, his family, friends and fellow officers remember. He could make friends with someone who, upon Hetland’s arrival, had thought the cops were the enemy.
“He had the knack,” Klinkhammer said. “He could do the long-term (investigations). He was a good at street cop.”
“That’s a testament to his character,” added Lt. Adam Malacara. “He could talk to a person and calm them down.”
The impact of Hetland on the Racine Police Department remains apparent virtually every day. His name has been added to the department’s Wall of Honor inside the police station at 730 Center St. But in day-to-day operations, Malacara said that oftentimes he and other officers will say to themselves: “What would Johnny do? … I don’t know how many times we’ve been talking about ‘What would Johnny do?’”
Parrish Williams, who befriended Hetland at the bar, tried to find the positive in the death of his friend.
“I truly believe his death brought me to meet people I never ever would have met in my life,” Williams said. “I miss him but I never would have met his father or his brother-in-law or his mother … You’ve got to look at negative and take the positive.”
Funeral procession for Officer Hetland passes through Racine
Racine Police Officer John Hetland died while trying to stop an armed robbery on June 17. His procession leading to his final resting place was held on June 26.
