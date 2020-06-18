'He had the knack': How Officer Hetland's legacy and lessons survive in the Racine Police Department

Hetland was a “talker” and the consummate de-escalator, invaluable traits for an urban police officer, his family, friends and fellow officers remember. He could make friends with someone who, upon Hetland’s arrival, had thought the cops were the enemy.

“He had the knack,” Klinkhammer said. “He could do the long-term (investigations). He was a good at street cop.”

“That’s a testament to his character,” added Lt. Adam Malacara. “He could talk to a person and calm them down.”

The impact of Hetland on the Racine Police Department remains apparent virtually every day. His name has been added to the department’s Wall of Honor inside the police station at 730 Center St. But in day-to-day operations, Malacara said that oftentimes he and other officers will say to themselves: “What would Johnny do? … I don’t know how many times we’ve been talking about ‘What would Johnny do?’”

Parrish Williams, who befriended Hetland at the bar, tried to find the positive in the death of his friend.