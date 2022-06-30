He fought with the U.S. in Vietnam. Now, the Racine community is fundraising to keep his restaurant open

RACINE — Noudeum and Phaylakhone Pophannouvog came to this country in the 1980s with a dream.

In the last two years, that dream has dimmed. Racinians are now trying to keep it alive.

A long journey

In their home country of Laos, Noudeum was a pilot and Phaylakhone was a teacher.

Noudeum served alongside American troops during the Vietnam War from 1966 to 1975. A pilot, he flew the North American T-28 Trojan aircraft.

“I have uncles that were in Vietnam and Korean wars — and a lot of people don’t want to consider those wars, they are considered a conflict — but those were wars, and we have to take care of our veterans,” said Audrey Langenfeld, a frequent patron and supporter of Krung Thai. She added: “Noudeum has the best food out here.”

In this country, the two have run and worked in several different restaurants around Wisconsin, including their current restaurant Krung Thai, 515 Sixth St.

Krung Thai used to have reservation books full for days on end, with the restaurant being full of people and take-out orders every night. Now, they are barely getting by.

The couple had previously owned two restaurants, both called Hong Thai, in West Allis and Hales Corners, before going into business for themselves, Noudeum worked as a cook for The King and I, a Thai restaurant in Milwaukee.

COVID-19 shutdowns caused many local businesses to falter financially, and Krung Thai is among one of those businesses that has had a slow start to getting back to normal.

What was once a restaurant that would easily fill up every night with hungry customers is now struggling to have more than a few customers sit down to eat in a night. Due to the lack of business and staffing, the Pophannouvogs have been nearly losing Krung Thai altogether and being kicked out of their building.

While the City of Racine has offered several grants to local businesses to help relieve, the Pophannouvog’s missed out on the first round of them due to not hearing about them.

Langenfeld, owner of Gold Diamond & Design, 402 Main St., stepped up and helped the elderly couple get additional grants offered.

Additionally, Langenfeld has taken the initiative to help out the owners of Krung Thai by setting up a GoFundMe online fundraiser (gofund.me/a27ddb95) to assist in getting the additional funds to keep the business strong; more than $1,500 has been raised so far. As well as the fundraiser, Langenfeld also urges the community to stop in and order food from the Pophannouvogs directly.

In a post sharing the link to GoFundMe on Facebook, the nonprofit Downtown Racine Corp. wrote “Krung Thai owners Noudeum Pophannouvong and wife, Phaylakhone Alounlangs are at risk of eviction! They have not recovered well from the Pandemic — both forced closing and actually getting COVID. Please consider eating there or donating in the next few days.”

Krung Thai has also had a staffing issue for some time, like many businesses affected by COVID-19. While the efforts of Langenfeld have helped boost business for Krung Thai, Noudeum and Phaylakhone are often the only two working at a time, making it hard to wait on multiple tables at once for the two of them. Langenfeld likes to offer her services as waitstaff for the two, a request Noudeum often denies from her.

Krung Thai is known for bringing Thai flavor to the City of Racine. According to Noudeum, the two most popular items people order at Krung Thai are the fresh spring rolls and the volcano chicken. The fresh spring rolls as filled with fresh veggies and tofu wrapped in a fresh rice paper wrapper. The volcano chicken is a spicy chicken that has a specialty oil, something Noudeum developed himself, poured onto it causing a sizzling effect. The “eruption” from the volcano chicken is quite a sight to see, Langenfeld said.

“Thai food is just packed full of flavor,” Langenfeld said. “I think once people try his food, his fresh spring rolls and crab rangoons, his volcano shrimp and chicken and steak and duck, they will decide ‘Oh my gosh I will never go back to Chinese food.’ ... If you want your taste buds to be on a dance floor, this is the place to come.”

