He fights homelessness in Racine. Now, he may lose his home

RACINE — Since 2007, Ron Purtee has organized Blank-Fest, a music-focused fundraiser that collects and purchases blankets for Racine-area homeless organizations.
It’s a passion project. The first year, since Purtee’s father and grandfather had both served in the military, the goal had been to provide blankets for Racine-area homeless veterans. But they collected more than needed and instead gave them all to area homeless shelters. That tradition is now in its 15th year and is going strong.
Now, Purtee himself is at risk of losing his family home.
“I have tunnel vision when it comes to saving this house,” he said in a Friday interview.
The literal model home
Purtee’s family is now in the third generation in their house, a tidy ranch home on Racine’s far north side, just a block north of Three Mile Road.
It was originally a model home to show to prospective buyers in what was then a new neighborhood. But after touring it, Purtee’s grandfather fell in love with it. The family has lived there since 1964.
Purtee effectively has two full-time jobs. One is doing customer support through an online chat service for a major car manufacturer, working from home.
Also working from home, he takes care of his younger brother Kevin, who is 33 and has been on Social Security disability benefits since he was 6.
When a reporter asked Ron if he could share Kevin’s diagnosis, Ron laughed and said: “What isn’t his diagnosis?”
Ron described Kevin as having the “mentality of a 9-year-old, in a 6-foot-3, 33-year-old body.”
Being forced to leave the home could also create a crisis for Kevin, and thus for Ron. When the two went to Walgreens to get a COVID-19 vaccine shot, simply leaving home and entering an unfamiliar place sparked a panic attack for Kevin.
For the Purtee brothers, losing the home isn’t an option.
Ron has been so invested in the family and home that, at the end of her life, Purtee’s mom asked him to stop doing Blank-Fest so he could be home more. He refused. It was one of his escapes — along with filmmaking — from the home for more than a few hours, and a time to do something for others.
In August 2020, Ron and Kevin’s mom — Nancy Fritchen — died relatively suddenly after nearly two decades of debilitating health issues.
She’d been hit by a car in 2001. She never worked again and was never the same thereafter. She lived off of Social Security and disability checks for the rest of her life, with Ron staying home to take care of her.
“Mom didn’t have a will. When she passed, she was in the middle of trying to go through bankruptcy” and “it never got OK’d” before she died, Purtee said.
$23,000
A few years before her death, even though the house was already owned by the family, loans were taken out for necessary repairs to the aging house.
Upon her death, since those debts were still unpaid, the home couldn’t be transferred from her name to Purtee’s and Kevin’s. There’s still thousands of dollars left to be paid, and Purtee is turning to others for help.
Last month, Purtee launched a GoFundMe online fundraiser (gofund.me/61d5e42c) to raise the $23,000 he needs to close the gap and, as he says it, “clear up the probate” — referring to the probate court he and Kevin are now stuck in since their mother’s death.
This has all been a toll on Purtee’s mental health, too. He’s been put on medication for the first time.
“Oh my God, my brain is mush. When I do try and sleep, I can’t. I’m constantly having panic attacks. I’m on meds. I’m in therapy. It’s a giant mess,” he said.
“If someone was to just give me $23,000,” Purtee said, “I would be able to pay everything that needs to be paid.”
As of Sunday afternoon, just over $1,000 had been raised via GoFundMe.
Purtee said he applied for aid through the state Help for Homeowners program, too. But, he said, “I haven’t heard anything back yet. We’re kind of running out of time.”
