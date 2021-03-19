He dropped out of high school and fought Hitler; now, this 96-year-old WWII vet has his diploma

“I’m honored to be here,” Koch said. “It just means the world to me. I think so much of him.”

Schaefer was a teenager living near Wind Lake in the 1940s when he dropped out of school during his sophomore year at the Racine County School of Agriculture. The school has long since closed, but it was located near Rochester in a spot that is now part of the Waterford High district.

After leaving school to help support his family, Schaefer was soon drafted into the U.S. Army. He fought as an infantryman during World War II, which ended in 1945.

After the war, Schaefer worked for 30 years in the accounting department of Unit Crane & Shovel Corp. His wife, Marie, died about 10 years ago. They had no children.

Now living in Milwaukee County, Schaefer frequently talked about his regrets over dropping out of high school, and how he wished he had earned a diploma.

Cynthia Bennett, a longtime family friend, saw a TV news report about an elderly person receiving an honorary diploma from a school in Iowa. So she decided to approach Waterford school officials about Schaefer.

“I would love to see him get a diploma so he feels his life was totally successful,” she wrote to the school district.