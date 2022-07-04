He died during World War II in France. Now, an American hero with local roots has his story told

For a Kenosha veteran of World War II, killed in action in France, it was a long wait to return to his family and his hometown.

The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency identified the remains of Staff Sgt. Casimir Lobacz of Kenosha on March 2, and representatives from the Fort Knox DPAA recently took part in a special a presentation in memoriam of Lobacz at his nephew’s home, Ron Witt of Kenosha.

U.S. military representatives arrived with a special presentation upon the confirmation they had positively identified Lobacz, who died in combat at age 25, in Metz, France, on Sept. 27, 1944.

Casimir Lobacz was born on Jan. 13, 1919, in Kenosha to parents Kazimierz and Kamila Lobacz. Casimir joined the U.S. Army as a member of the 11th Infantry Regiment, 5th Infantry Division, was trained and deployed to Europe.

His unit was part of the Lorraine Campaign and was advancing through France in September 1944. On Sept. 27, Lobacz’s unit of the 5th Infantry Division began an attack on Fort Driant in Metz and he was killed during the first wave of the assaults, according to the DPAA.

Due to enemy fire, Lobacz’s body could not be recovered after his death. The fort was attacked again a few days later, after which his body could not be found at all.

On June 7, 1945, French de-miners discovered the remains of a U.S. soldier near Fort Driant and turned them over to the U.S. Graves Registration Company. However, the Registration Company could not identify the remains, so they buried them as Unknown at the U.S. Military Cemetery in Saint-Avold, France. In June 2021, DPAA investigators retrieved the remains and transferred them to the DPAA laboratory in Offutt Air Force Base, Nebraska, where they determined the remains to be Lobacz.

Lobacz’s family

During his service in the war, Lobacz wrote letters to his parents almost daily, Witt said.

Following the news of their son’s death, Lobacz’s parents wrote multiple letters to the U.S. Army over the years asking that his body be sent back to the U.S. for burial. However, Lobacz’s remains had been buried as “Unknown” in 1945 and the U.S. Army could not find any other remains or artifacts for comparison for identification during their field investigations in 1947.

In letters from the American Graves Registration in response to Kazimierz and Kamila Lobacz’s request, their son’s body was stated as unrecoverable.

Born in Poland, Mrs. Kamila Lobacz did not know a lot of English, so she had her daughter write all her letters, according to Witt. Army officials went back and forth with Mrs. Lobacz via letters and a phone call with an interpreter, informing Mrs. Lobacz that her son’s body was not found and most likely, they believed, disposed of by enemy forces.

Despite this, Mrs. Lobacz continuously wrote to Army officials asking that they look again for her son, understandably desperate to properly lay her son to rest. In one of her later letters, she wrote, “There are so many boys that have been buried here. I would like mine to be buried here.”

The identification

According to a booklet Witt received from the DPAA about the identification process, Lobacz was identified by various DNA tests. Researchers at the Armed Forces DNA Identification Lab tested mitochondrial DNA, which traces the maternal line; Y-chromosome DNA testing, which traces the paternal line; and autosomal DNA testing, which is specific to the individual’s remains.

Lobacz’s remains included a “mostly complete skeleton in excellent condition” to conduct DNA testing on, the booklet said.

AFDIL researchers used the DNA testing to connect the remains to two of Lobacz’s maternal nephews. They tested the remains for mtDNA, and compared the sequence they obtained from these specimens to references associated with three service members associated with World War II Lorraine Campaign casualties recorded in the AFDIL Family Reference Database. The DNA sequence was consistent with maternal references associated with only one of the three service members, which was Lobacz.

Dental analysis and anthropological analysis were also used to identify Lobacz. Researchers determined the remains to be a single individual, representing a European male that was 23-28 years old at the time of death.

Additionally, researchers were able to determine Lobacz’s cause of death. Perimortem, which is at or near the time of death, projectile trauma was found.

Surprise identification

Witt, the most senior of Lobacz’s living relatives, said he was surprised when he was notified of his uncle’s identification.

“The war ended … about 80 years ago, and the fact that they were able to recover all his remains and identify next of kin, it was amazing to us,” Witt said.

At the same time, Witt said he was saddened by the news. He did not know a lot about his uncle growing up, he said, and never knew the circumstances of his uncle’s death.

“I didn’t really know a lot about him, except he was the oldest child of my grandparents … I didn’t know all the details on how he was killed on the first day of the battle, and what the battle was all about,” Witt said. “It was kind of sad that he was the uncle that I never met.”

Lobacz received 10 U.S. Army Veteran Medals, which the Army has given to Witt. The medals include a Bronze Star Medal, a Purple Heart Medal with one bronze oak leaf cluster, a Good Conduct Medal, an American Defense Service Medal, an American Campaign Medal, a European-African-Middle Eastern Campaign Medal with three bronze service stars, a World War II Victory Medal, a First Award Combat Infantryman Badge, an Expert Infantryman Badge and a WWII Honorable Service Lapel Button.

Lobacz will receive a military burial at the Arlington National Cemetery next year. His remaining family members will receive a paid trip from the U.S. Military to attend the burial, Witt said.

“It’s amazing,” Witt said of his uncle’s identification. “It’s a miracle, modern technology.”

