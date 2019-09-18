Fifty thousand people are expected to attend next summer’s Democratic National Convention at the Fiserv Forum in Downtown Milwaukee.
That’s a lot of extra people to keep safe. Regional fire departments and first responders, in connection with the federal government, are collaborating their efforts to provide for a safe convention.
“We’re talking about a lot of people in a very small space,” Racine Fire Chief Steve Hansen told the Police and Fire Commission last week. “We are being called upon by the federal government and the city (of Milwaukee) to provide certain services during the Democratic National Convention, not only in the Downtown Milwaukee area but in the outlying areas.”
To assist the Milwaukee Fire Department, which will be running point on first-responder coordination, Racine’s and Madison’s fire departments will have their respective hazmat teams at the ready should a “hazardous materials” emergency arise.
Hansen declined to elaborate on the details of his department’s responsibilities for the DNC “for security reasons.”
Racine and Madison are among the fire departments in the state certified in the highest level of first-responder hazmat mitigation and containment and provide services when dispatched to designated areas outside their municipal boundaries.
‘Team effort’
“It is sufficient to say, we have a close working relationship with Milwaukee Fire Department hazmat team and we are conducting joint trainings to ensure all our equipment and procedures are compatible with the expectations of the DNC,” Hansen told The Journal Times. “We need to prepare regionally, as a state hazmat asset, for any possible challenges that may arise.”
In August, Milwaukee Police Chief Alfonso Morales said that there will need to be “a team effort” between local and federal agencies in defense of public safety.
“We are going to consider every eventuality humanly possible,” Milwaukee County Sheriff Earnell Lucas told Milwaukee media outlets last month. The Secret Service “said their goal for the DNC is maximum security with a minimum impact,” CBS 58 reported.
And just last week, Acting Secretary of Homeland Security Kevin McAleenan said at a Federal Law Enforcement Officers Association conference that the Secret Service “has begun formal coordination for the ... 2020 (Republican National Convention) in Charlotte and the DNC 2020 in Milwaukee.”
Both conventions have been designated as “National Special Security Events,” McAleenan said at the conference, meaning that they could be a potential target for terrorism and thus get extra attention from federal authorities.
Thoroughfare
Hansen explained that Racine’s efforts will not be focused around the arena, but in the surrounding areas. This is in large part due to the anticipated floods of people traveling on a nightly basis from the Chicago area to the south and from as far north as Green Bay during the four-day convention from July 13-16, during which the Democrats will pick their candidate to challenge President Donald Trump, the presumed Republican nominee, in the 2020 election.
“There’s going to be a lot of commuting (through) Racine to the far north side of Milwaukee,” said Keith Rogers, the president of the Racine Police and Fire Commission.
Hansen said that 45 members of Racine’s hazmat team will “at some point be involved in the Democratic National Convention,” in addition to approximately 80 hazmat-trained responders from the Milwaukee Fire Department and at least 55 from Madison.
Overtime at no cost
Racine’s hazmat responders would be working overtime, Hansen explained, but the city would be reimbursed for their pay out of a $50 million fund from Milwaukee to cover public safety. “It will have a net zero effect on the taxpayers of (Racine),” Hansen said.
