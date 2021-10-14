 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Hazardous waste collection site available Saturday
0 Comments

Hazardous waste collection site available Saturday

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

RACINE — The Racine Wastewater Utility household hazardous waste collection program will be from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 16, at the waste collection site, 6200 21st St. (west of Highway 31).

The program is open to residents of Racine, Elmwood Park, Caledonia, Mount Pleasant, Sturtevant, Wind Point and North Bay.

Residents are encouraged to bring harmful chemicals from around their home to the permanent collection site. Latex paints are not accepted. Place materials in trunk/truck bed; people should not exit their cars. For more information about the program, call 262-636-9181 or go to cityofracine.org/hhw.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Fire engulfs building in Taiwan, many dead

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News