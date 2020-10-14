Hazardous waste collection Oct. 17

RACINE — Racine Wastewater Utility will hold a household hazardous waste collection for Racine, Caledonia, Elmwood Park, Mount Pleasant, North Bay, Sturtevant and Wind Point.
It will be held from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 17, at 6200 21st St.
Residents should place materials in the trunk/truck bed and not exit their vehicle. Latex paint will not be accepted.
For more information, go to cityofracine.org/hhw or call 262-636-9181.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.