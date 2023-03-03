According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, sodium hydroxide, also known as “lye” or “caustic soda,” can burn a person’s eyes or skin if exposed, depending on the length of exposure.
The Racine County Hazmat Team was activated and helped Burlington firefighters combat the spill.
The plant was deemed unsafe for responders to enter, but work continued from a safe perimeter.
Burlington Fire Chief Alan Babe said in a prepared statement that Lavelle workers were allowed to re-enter the plant about 3:30 p.m.
“Air quality was monitored, showing no danger to the public. The spill was contained and encapsulated,” Babe said. “Lavelle Industries’ building was ventilated, metered and monitored, indicating no further air quality concerns.”
Also assisting on the scene was the Burlington Police Department, the Lyons Fire Department, Rochester Fire Department and Town of Burlington Fire Department.
The hazmat team is managed by South Shore Fire Department.
Tom Stuckart, division chief of special operations for South Shore, said the sodium hydroxide spilled from the 500-gallon drum when an aluminum plate was placed in the vat.
Stuckart said he was unsure how the aluminum plate ended up in the drum.
It also was unclear how many workers were inside the Lavelle plant when the incident occurred.
Stuckart said Lavelle had an environmental cleanup contractor who gathered the hazardous material and handled disposal.
Stuckart applauded the efforts of the company and other emergency responders who assisted.
“Everything went very, very well,” Stuckart said.
Hazmat training
Jake Hansen, a firefighter and hazmat tech with the Racine Fire Department, lifts a leaky barrel into an upright position while he is outfitted with a protective chemical clothing ensemble during the Racine Fire Department's monthly hazmat training on Wednesday at the Racine Fire Department's training grounds near Island Park. Hansen was sent to simulate entry into a "hot zone" to stop a barrel that was leaking arsenic trichloride, a highly poisonous substance. The monthly training addressed the appropriate training responses and diagnostics needed to identify and secure a variety of dangerous chemicals using a team-based approach. / Scott Anderson scott.anderson@journaltimes.com
After his work is done, Jake Hansen, a firefighter and hazmat tech with the Racine Fire Department, steps into a portable decontamination shower while he is outfitted with a protective chemical clothing ensemble during the Racine Fire Department's monthly hazmat training on Wednesday at the Racine Fire Department's training grounds near Island Park. Hansen was sent to simulate entry into a "hot zone" to stop a barrel that was leaking arsenic trichloride, a highly poisonous substance. The monthly training addressed the appropriate training responses and diagnostics needed to identify and secure a variety of dangerous chemicals using a team-based approach. / Scott Anderson scott.anderson@journaltimes.com
Jake Hansen, a firefighter and hazmat tech with the Racine Fire Department, exits the scene while he is outfitted with a protective chemical clothing ensemble during the Racine Fire Department's monthly hazmat training on Wednesday at the Racine Fire Department's training grounds near Island Park. Hansen was sent to simulate entry into a "hot zone" to stop a barrel that was leaking arsenic trichloride, a highly poisonous substance. The monthly training addressed the appropriate training responses and diagnostics needed to identify and secure a variety of dangerous chemicals using a team-based approach. / Scott Anderson scott.anderson@journaltimes.com
Jake Hansen, a firefighter and hazmat tech with the Racine Fire Department is outfitted with a protective chemical clothing ensemble during the Racine Fire Department's monthly hazmat training on Wednesday at the Racine Fire Department's training grounds near Island Park. Hansen was sent to simulate entry into a "hot zone" to stop a barrel that was leaking arsenic trichloride, a highly poisonous substance. The monthly training addressed the appropriate training responses and diagnostics needed to identify and secure a variety of dangerous chemicals using a team-based approach. / Scott Anderson scott.anderson@journaltimes.com
Jake Hansen, a firefighter and hazmat tech with the Racine Fire Department, takes a litmus test of a spilled chemical while he is outfitted with a protective chemical clothing ensemble during the Racine Fire Department's monthly hazmat training on Wednesday at the Racine Fire Department's training grounds near Island Park. Hansen was sent to simulate entry into a "hot zone" to stop a barrel that was leaking arsenic trichloride, a highly poisonous substance. The monthly training addressed the appropriate training responses and diagnostics needed to identify and secure a variety of dangerous chemicals using a team-based approach. / Scott Anderson scott.anderson@journaltimes.com
PHOTO GALLERY: Racine Fire Department hazmat training
This monthly Racine Fire Department training near Island Park addressed the appropriate training responses and diagnostics needed to identify and secure a variety of dangerous chemicals using a team-based approach.
