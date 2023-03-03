BURLINGTON — A manufacturing plant on the city’s south side is recovering from a chemical spill that forced evacuation of the plant and brought hazardous-materials responders to the scene.

Lavelle Industries Inc., 665 McHenry St., was evacuated Wednesday afternoon after a 500-gallon drum of sodium hydroxide overflowed, requiring hazmat responders to contain the spill.

Officials at Lavelle Industries could not be reached for comment.

According to the company’s website, Lavelle manufactures plastic and rubber products for use in healthcare, food and beverage, electronics and other industries.

The Burlington Fire Department reported the incident Thursday, saying that the sodium hydroxide spill occurred about noon Wednesday when an aluminum plate caused a chemical reaction in the drum.

No injuries were reported.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, sodium hydroxide, also known as “lye” or “caustic soda,” can burn a person’s eyes or skin if exposed, depending on the length of exposure.

The Racine County Hazmat Team was activated and helped Burlington firefighters combat the spill.

The plant was deemed unsafe for responders to enter, but work continued from a safe perimeter.

Burlington Fire Chief Alan Babe said in a prepared statement that Lavelle workers were allowed to re-enter the plant about 3:30 p.m.

“Air quality was monitored, showing no danger to the public. The spill was contained and encapsulated,” Babe said. “Lavelle Industries’ building was ventilated, metered and monitored, indicating no further air quality concerns.”

Also assisting on the scene was the Burlington Police Department, the Lyons Fire Department, Rochester Fire Department and Town of Burlington Fire Department.

The hazmat team is managed by South Shore Fire Department.

Tom Stuckart, division chief of special operations for South Shore, said the sodium hydroxide spilled from the 500-gallon drum when an aluminum plate was placed in the vat.

Stuckart said he was unsure how the aluminum plate ended up in the drum.

It also was unclear how many workers were inside the Lavelle plant when the incident occurred.

Stuckart said Lavelle had an environmental cleanup contractor who gathered the hazardous material and handled disposal.

Stuckart applauded the efforts of the company and other emergency responders who assisted.

“Everything went very, very well,” Stuckart said.

