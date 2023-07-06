BURLINGTON — It is song and dance time for the Haylofters community theater group.

Pulling together some of the stage’s most treasured musical numbers, the Haylofters are presenting “Burlington Does Broadway,” a musical revue highlighting the group’s singing and dancing skills.

The show opens July 13 and continues until July 23 at the Malthouse Theater, 109 N. Main St. in Downtown Burlington.

Mary Nugent, board president of the Haylofters, said the celebration of some of Broadway’s biggest hits is the perfect lighthearted antidote for those still recovering from the trauma of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It’s just upbeat and fun,” she said. “I think that’s what people want.”

The show will feature memorable numbers from such Broadway classics as “Oklahoma,” “My Fair Lady,” “The Sound of Music,” “Kiss Me Kate,” “Annie,” “Chicago,” “Hamilton” and “Mamma Mia.”

The Haylofters’ summer production initially was supposed to look much different.

The group planned to present, “Big Fish,” the musical story of a traveling salesman known for telling tall tales. But when auditions came around, organizers found too few men trying out for parts.

So the group turned to director Don Fresen, who conceived the idea of a Broadway musical revue.

Fresen combined would-be cast members for “Big Fish” with a few other recruits, and soon found himself stitching together about 30 song-and-dance numbers into a cohesive show.

“Things are coming together,” Fresen said during a rehearsal Sunday. “I’m feeling really good about it.”

Tickets cost $20 each with shows scheduled for 7:30 p.m. July 13, 14 and 15, and July 20, 21, and 22. Matinees are scheduled for 2 p.m. July 16 and 23.

For more information, go to thehaylofters.com.

