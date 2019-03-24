MOUNT PLEASANT — After crowded fields in Village Board elections in recent years, many were waiting at filing deadline in January to see which incumbent trustees would draw challengers for the April 2 election. But only one emerged.
Incumbent Sonny Havn, who is the longest serving trustee on the board, is being challenged by retired carpenter Bruce Hatcher for the trustee No. 3 post. Hatcher has never held public office and hopes to become one of the newest members of the board.
Havn has been serving since the mid-90s.
The Mount Pleasant Village Board has been in the spotlight ever since the Foxconn Technology Group announced plans to build one of the nation’s largest private developments in the village.
Village residents have been critical of board members stances on issues beyond Foxconn, including topics such as the South Shore Fire Department and village expenditures.
Unopposed for re-election on the April 2 ballot are: John Hewitt for the trustee No. 1 post; Ram Bhatia for the trustee No. 5 post; and Village President Dave DeGroot.
Mount Pleasant village trustees and the president serve two-year terms. Trustees are paid $6,500 per year.
Why run for office?
Havn: It has been an honor and a privilege to serve the residents of Mount Pleasant. I would like to continue serving, assisting and solving citizen concerns and issues as they arise.
Hatcher: My decision to run for office is to give back to the community I live in. It’s to show others in the community that anybody can run for office and to give voters a choice. No one should run unopposed.
What are the biggest issues in this race?
Havn: To continue to provide the services that our residents expect while keeping our tax rate as low as possible. Managing the amount of growth that Mount Pleasant is experiencing. Involving more of the residents and uniting our community. Creating family-supporting jobs. Dealing with all the negative false information on social media.
Hatcher: Foxconn and its effect on the community and our roads. Foxconn’s suggestion of switching to research and development might have been a better way to create jobs. Bringing in companies that develop robotics and parts would seem to be the companies of the future. Foxconn’s treatment of its employees is well documented. Its handling of hazardous waste is well documented. Using 7,000 gallons of Lake Michigan water and sending back 4,000 gallons into the lake after treatment will need someone other than Foxconn to test it for hazardous content.
What are your plans to solve those issues?
Havn: To continue to monitor all expenses and make sure we spend all of our tax dollars wisely. Manage our growth by working with the Village Board, staff and the Plan Commission to assure that we continue to get the best housing, commercial and industrial development that will maintain current jobs and create new family supporting jobs. Promote citizen involvement through village projects and events such as Mount Pleasant Day, Easter Egg Hunt, Trunk and Treat, Citizens Police Academy, Park and Recreation events that make us more of a community.
Hatcher: I suggest we freeze property tax amounts at 2017 levels. You would pay the same total amount as you did then and it would remain that same amount until you sell your home. Then it would rise to the current level for that year, such as California Prop. 13 did in 1979 and still exists today.
Foxconn has implied in the past of building a residential community near their plant. If this happens, that could potentially mean thousands of adults and thousands of kids depending on the size of the development. Since there are no schools in the area that I know of, how will unified handle the influx of these new students? That includes added teachers, new bus routes and possibly new schools. Our newest high School is 53 years old. There are pressing road repairs needed. Repair work is not being completed on time. We need to hold contractors responsible for completing projects on time.
