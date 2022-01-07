Having issues with school busing in Racine? Here's what to do

Journal Times staff
RACINE — Staff shortages across the board are affecting schools throughout the country, including the Racine area, especially with the ongoing spike in COVID-19 spike cases.
The Racine Unified School District
addressed this in an alert earlier this week.
The page from where the FirstView bus tracker app can be downloaded in Apple's App Store can be seen here.
Via App Store
"Attention parents of students who ride the bus: COVID-19 continues to impact our RUSD community including our bus drivers. We are experiencing an increase in absences due to COVID. First Student (RUSD's contracted busing company) is working to notify families whose bus routes may be impacted.
"All families with bus riders are encouraged to download the
FirstView bus tracker app in the App Store or Google Play. After you create an account, you will need to enter your child's Student ID number."
Students from other schools in the Racine area, such as those who attend Siena Catholic Schools, also rely on First Student for busing and thus could benefit from use of the app.
"Thank you for your patience as we continue to navigate these challenging circumstances," RUSD's alert concluded.
Ready for class
From left, Ava, Alex and Anna pose with backpacks and other supplies they received Aug. 19 at Mitchell School, 2713 Drexel Ave., as part of the Save the Children Reading Campaign supported by SC Johnson. Save the Children, a humanitarian organization, is running a cross-country "100 Days of Reading Bus Tour" to deliver books, backpacks full of school supplies and boxes of food to families.
Michael Izquierdo
Family picking up food
A couple of children and their guardian are picking up a box full of food at Mitchell Elementary School, located on 2713 Drexel Ave., as part of the Save the Children Reading Campaign. Save the Children is running a multi-city 100 Days of Reading Bus Tour to deliver out books, backpacks full of supplies, boxes of food and engage in fun activities.
Michael Izquierdo
Children walking into the Bookmobile
A couple of children eagerly walking into the Bookmobile, a bus full of books, at Mitchell Elementary School, located on 2713 Drexel Ave., as part of the Save the Children Reading Campaign. Save the Children is running a multi-city 100 Days of Reading Bus Tour to deliver out books, backpacks full of supplies, boxes of food and engage in fun activities.
Michael Izquierdo
Kids playing a game
A group of children playing a game at Mitchell Elementary School, located on 2713 Drexel Ave., as part of the Save the Children Reading Campaign. Save the Children is running a multi-city 100 Days of Reading Bus Tour to deliver out books, backpacks full of supplies, boxes of food and engage in fun activities.
Michael Izquierdo
Handing out backpacks
Two volunteers handing out backpacks full of school supplies to children at Mitchell Elementary School, located on 2713 Drexel Ave., as part of the Save the Children Reading Campaign. Save the Children is running a multi-city 100 Days of Reading Bus Tour to deliver out books, backpacks full of supplies, boxes of food and engage in fun activities.
Michael Izquierdo
Handing out backpacks
A child picking up a backpack full of school supplies at Mitchell Elementary School, located on 2713 Drexel Ave., as part of the Save the Children Reading Campaign. Save the Children is running a multi-city 100 Days of Reading Bus Tour to deliver out books, backpacks full of supplies, boxes of food and engage in fun activities.
Michael Izquierdo
Picking up boxes of food
A family sorting through boxes full of food to take home at Mitchell Elementary School, located on 2713 Drexel Ave., as part of the Save the Children Reading Campaign. Save the Children is running a multi-city 100 Days of Reading Bus Tour to deliver out books, backpacks full of supplies, boxes of food and engage in fun activities.
Michael Izquierdo
Box of food
Pictured is a box full of food being offered to families at Mitchell Elementary School, located on 2713 Drexel Ave., as part of the Save the Children Reading Campaign. Save the Children is running a multi-city 100 Days of Reading Bus Tour to deliver out books, backpacks full of supplies, boxes of food and engage in fun activities.
Michael Izquierdo
Arts and crafts
A group of children making arts and crafts at Mitchell Elementary School, located on 2713 Drexel Ave., as part of the Save the Children Reading Campaign. Save the Children is running a multi-city 100 Days of Reading Bus Tour to deliver out books, backpacks full of supplies, boxes of food and engage in fun activities.
Michael Izquierdo
Ava and Kennedi
Ava and Kennedi are picking out books from the Bookmobile, a bus full of books, at Mitchell Elementary School, located on 2713 Drexel Ave., as part of the Save the Children Reading Campaign. Save the Children is running a multi-city 100 Days of Reading Bus Tour to deliver out books, backpacks full of supplies, boxes of food and engage in fun activities.
Michael Izquierdo
Ava and Kennedi
Ava and Kennedi checking out books with their guardian from the Bookmobile, a bus full of books, at Mitchell Elementary School, located on 2713 Drexel Ave., as part of the Save the Children Reading Campaign. Save the Children is running a multi-city 100 Days of Reading Bus Tour to deliver out books, backpacks full of supplies, boxes of food and engage in fun activities.
Michael Izquierdo
Bookmobile supervisor
One of the Bookmobile supervisors checking out books for Ava and Kennedi at Mitchell Elementary School, located on 2713 Drexel Ave., as part of the Save the Children Reading Campaign. Save the Children is running a multi-city 100 Days of Reading Bus Tour to deliver out books, backpacks full of supplies, boxes of food and engage in fun activities.
Michael Izquierdo
Bookmobile supervisor Cory
Cory, one of the Bookmobile supervisors, sits at his mobile office waiting for children to check out books at Mitchell Elementary School, located on 2713 Drexel Ave., as part of the Save the Children Reading Campaign. Save the Children is running a multi-city 100 Days of Reading Bus Tour to deliver out books, backpacks full of supplies, boxes of food and engage in fun activities.
Michael Izquierdo
