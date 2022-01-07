Having issues with school busing in Racine? Here's what to do

RACINE — Staff shortages across the board are affecting schools throughout the country, including the Racine area, especially with the ongoing spike in COVID-19 spike cases.

The Racine Unified School District addressed this in an alert earlier this week.

"Attention parents of students who ride the bus: COVID-19 continues to impact our RUSD community including our bus drivers. We are experiencing an increase in absences due to COVID. First Student (RUSD's contracted busing company) is working to notify families whose bus routes may be impacted.

"All families with bus riders are encouraged to download the FirstView bus tracker app in the App Store or Google Play. After you create an account, you will need to enter your child's Student ID number."

Students from other schools in the Racine area, such as those who attend Siena Catholic Schools, also rely on First Student for busing and thus could benefit from use of the app.

Go to rusd.org/departments/transportation/bus-tracking-app for more information.

"Thank you for your patience as we continue to navigate these challenging circumstances," RUSD's alert concluded.

