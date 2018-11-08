Try 1 month for 99¢

RACINE — The Racine Zoo, 2131 N. Main St., is kicking off the holiday season Sunday with two family-friendly events. 

Merry Zoomas is set for 9 a.m to 4 p.m. on Sunday and will feature arts and crafts, hot cocoa and cookies, as well as animal encounters and photos with reindeer, beginning at 1 p.m.

Also on Sunday at the zoo is Brunch with Santa, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. This event, which the zoo called “heartwarming” in a press release, will include crafts, animal encounters, and a photo with Santa that the press release suggests using for a holiday card.

Those who attend Brunch with Santa will receive free entry to the zoo following the meal to attend Merry Zoomas. Brunch attendees will also receive a discount on the reindeer photo shoot. Brunch with Santa is a special event and has a registration fee that is separate from Merry Zoomas.

In recognition of Veteran’s Day, all veterans will receive free admission to the zoo on Sunday. 

To register for either event, visit racinezoo.org.

Caitlin Sievers covers cops, crime and the west-end communities. She's a lover of cats, dance and Harry Potter. Before moving to the Racine area she worked at small papers in Indiana, Illinois and Nebraska.

