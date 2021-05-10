Have an electric car? You can charge it at Racine's City Hall

RACINE — As the City of Racine continues to invest in building its own fleet of electric-powered vehicles, members of the public who already own such vehicles can charge them, two at a time, using a solar-powered charger set up in the City Hall parking lot.
“If you go to City Hall in an electric vehicle, you can plug in and use it,” said Shannon Powell, communications director for the city and chief of staff for Mayor Cory Mason.
It is “the very first public electric vehicle charging station in city limits,” Cara Pratt, the city’s sustainability and conservation coordinator, said in an email. “California-based BEAM, creators of the EV (electric vehicle) ARC offer the ‘only 100% renewable, transportable, off-grid EV charging option on the market.’ Because the EV ARC has a solar roof and is not connected to the fossil-fuel intensive electric grid, it will continue to charge EVs during blackouts and grid interruptions, and the emergency power panel can also provide auxiliary electricity in times of need.
“An off-grid solar unit ‘powered by the sun’ ensures a fully carbon neutral driving experience for EV drivers. The City of Racine’s EV ARC is outfitted with two ChargePoint chargers that can each charge one electric vehicle at a time. The City is currently offering this electric vehicle charging service to the public at no cost.”
The charger was set up May 3. Its purchase was part of the 2021 Capital Improvement Plan. An electric van to be used by city staff was also was approved as part of that plan, a $38,000 purchase, but it has not yet been purchased.
In November, the city is expecting to receive nine electric-powered buses, giving Racine the biggest electric-powered bus fleet in Wisconsin.
As the city obtains more chargers, the rest are likely to be tied to the traditional grid rather than solar-powered. Still, according to Pratt, “the EV ARC type chargers will also provide a reliable source of electricity to charge city vehicles, long term eliminating the need for budget allocations associated with fuel or added electricity costs for EV charging. This recent acquisition aligns with the City’s commitment to reducing our carbon footprint as well as our shared dedication to celebrate smart and innovative technology.”