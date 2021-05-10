Have an electric car? You can charge it at Racine's City Hall

RACINE — As the City of Racine continues to invest in building its own fleet of electric-powered vehicles, members of the public who already own such vehicles can charge them, two at a time, using a solar-powered charger set up in the City Hall parking lot.

“If you go to City Hall in an electric vehicle, you can plug in and use it,” said Shannon Powell, communications director for the city and chief of staff for Mayor Cory Mason.

It is “the very first public electric vehicle charging station in city limits,” Cara Pratt, the city’s sustainability and conservation coordinator, said in an email. “California-based BEAM, creators of the EV (electric vehicle) ARC offer the ‘only 100% renewable, transportable, off-grid EV charging option on the market.’ Because the EV ARC has a solar roof and is not connected to the fossil-fuel intensive electric grid, it will continue to charge EVs during blackouts and grid interruptions, and the emergency power panel can also provide auxiliary electricity in times of need.