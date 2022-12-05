Have a magical morning with Santa and the elves at Apple Holler this weekend

YORKVILLE — The weather outside might be turning frightful, but the folks at Apple Holler are aiming to make your holidays delightful.

After a record year for apple production, Apple Holler, 5006 S. Sylvania Ave., on Racine County's southern border, has already transformed into a festive wonderland for ages 1 to 92.

The Christmas show has come back to the orchard in a brand new format. The new format features storytelling, plenty of audience interaction and ends with a rendition of Burt Bacharach's standard "What The World Needs Now is Love."

The new Christmas show is centered around two of Santa's elves, Holly (Lori Minneti) and Jolly (Cami Pena), and includes a surprise appearance from Father Christmas himself (Joe McGarry).

Guests ride a tractor-drawn train to a barn dressed up like the North Pole and are greeted by Santa's elves when they arrive. The show includes hot cider and cookies, crafts for the kids and plenty of photo opportunities with Santa and the elves.

The new show replaces the format of the previous show put on by Apple Holler, centered around Mrs. Claus and the littlest reindeer, which last ran in 2019 and was put off in recent years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The change of the show came from the owner of Apple Holler, Dave Flannery, who wanted a show that was more centered around kindness, something he felt the world needs more of.

Minneti, who had worked on the original show for about seven years before and organized this new show, said that she had some specific stories and songs to sing to oblige Flannery's request.

"I found this one story, about Santa having a cold on Christmas, as well as the 'What the World Needs Now' song, and thought those were perfect for the show," Minneti said. "The owner (Flannery) wanted the show to be centered around kindness and love."

The Apple Holler Christmas Show runs at 10 a.m. on weekends with a 9:30 a.m. check-in.

The show launched Saturday and runs until Dec. 18.

The show is also put on during weekdays, but only for school outings. Admission to the show is $15 per person. Reservations are required. Call 262-884-7100 to make a reservation.

Apple Holler is also offering private horse-drawn sleigh rides through the 78- acre property this season once enough snow is on the ground. The package includes a private campfire as well as s'mores, hot chocolate and apple cider. Rides start at $135 for a party of four and $30 for each additional rider.

Visit AppleHoller.com for more information.