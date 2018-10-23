MOUNT PLEASANT — “Goldie is the one in the toxic waste over there,” Sarah Jacobs said, pointing to the skeleton constantly spitting out green Kool-Aid.
Jacobs’ 4-year-old daughter has named all the undead creatures that fill their front yard in the 2700 block of Red Fawn Court. There’s Karen the fortune teller, and Tom the animatronic chainsaw killer on the porch.
Jacobs’ neighborhood goes all-out for Halloween every year, but the haunted carnival on her property takes it to the next level.
The carnival-themed display has a skeletal ticket booth, tombstones for Bozo and Krusty the Clown, and another clown continuously bleeding red Kool-Aid into a kiddie pool. A couple of the display move, including a seesaw and a carousel ridden by a cast of mini-skeletons, constructed by Jacobs’ brother.
“I can’t go to haunted houses. They’re boring,” she said.
There’s also music playing constantly, including tracks from metal bands Metallica and Avenged Sevenfold, as well as Jacobs’ favorite: “Pink Elephants on Parade” from the 1941 Disney movie “Dumbo.”
Jacobs' love of Halloween started when she was a kid in Illinois. Her dad always went above and beyond for Halloween. He died more than 10 years ago. Now she and her daughter carry forward the haunted standard.
Friendly frights
Despite the sinister nature of some of the spectacle, Jacobs said the family hasn't gotten any complaints. This is how her neighborhood chooses to celebrate the holiday.
“Trick-or-treating is a huge event in this neighborhood,” she said. “The neighborhood kids love (our house) … I try to teach that to my kids too, that all this is fake.”
Jacobs and her husband, Kenosha County Sheriff's Deputy Joshua Jacobs, give out Jell-O shots to parents. The kids get goldfish — living goldfish, not the crackers.
This year will be the Jacobs family’s sixth Halloween on Red Fawn Court, less than half-a-mile from Mount Pleasant’s northern border. And as their Halloween decorations have grown more elaborate, they’ve become more popular across the neighborhood.
Sarah Jacobs said that oftentimes neighbors will drive past with their kids to look at the animatronic carnival, and several have stopped by to let her know that they still have the goldfish they got during trick-or-treating in past years.
Trick-or-treat in the Jacobs’ neighborhood is on Oct. 27 this year, while in the rest of Mount Pleasant it is planned for Oct. 31.
Scaring for good
This year, the Jacobses set up a donation box for the Wisconsin Humane Society in their front yard, collecting monetary and corporeal gifts to the charity. The family has three dogs, two of which are rescues, along with a small colony of reptiles.
“We’re looking to have a lot more traffic coming through here … This is the first time I’ve done something as far as getting donations for a certain cause,” Jacobs said. “It’s fitting to give back to them.”
The donation box is guarded by Tall Paul, another creepy clown. Tall Paul was Jacobs’ birthday present from her husband.
“I love him,” she said.
