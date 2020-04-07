Has your polling place changed? Check here

Despite many legal challenges, the Tuesday, April 7 election is still happening.
Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. for in-person voting. But many municipalities are making changes.
The time for voters to request absentee ballots online was extended until 5 p.m. Friday. But now it's too late.
In addition, if you requested an absentee ballot, but haven't received it yet you should vote at the poll because all ballots must be dropped off at your municipality or postmarked by Tuesday.
However, if you received your absentee ballot and already returned it, you cannot vote at the polls on Tuesday.
Below is how some municipalities are changing the way they voting will take place.
City of Racine
Racine will still have its usual 14 polling locations on Election Day, but those locations will all implement curbside voting.
Caledonia
Two voting locations are changing. Those who normally vote at St. Louis Church on Hwy G should go to Caledonia's Department of Public Works Building, 6922 Nicholson Road. The Prince of Peace Church polling location on 6 Mile Road has been moved to Caledonia Village Hall, 5043 Chester Lane.
The following polling locations are expected to remain unchanged:
- Wards 3-5: Faithbridge Methodist Church, 10402 Northwestern Avenue, Franksville
- Wards 9-10, 12-13: St. Mesrob, 4605 Erie Street
- Wards 11, 14-15, 17: Village Hall, 5043 Chester Lane
- Wards 6-8, 20: Grace Church, 3626 Hwy 31
City of Burlington
All city voters will need to go to the Department of Public Works, 2200 S. Pine St., for drive-thru voting for the April 7 election.
Drivers will enter the Wastewater Treatment Plant at 2100 S. Pine St., where a poll worker wearing personal protective equipment will approach the vehicle. Drivers will merge into lanes according to their wards and move through the line as instructed to their polling location.
Voters will have to provide proper identification and state their name and address an an election inspector will provide a ballot. Once the ballot is filled out, that election inspector will place it into the tabulation equipment and the driver may leave.
Mount Pleasant
Polling will be reduced down to two locations: Village Hall at 8811 Campus Drive and the Village Department of Public Works at 8700 Campus Drive.
Voters who normally cast their ballots and Racine Assembly of God, 1325 Airline Road, will instead need to go to the village's department of public works building. All other Mount Pleasant voters will need to go to Village Hall.
Voters are encouraged to use the Village Hall Drop Box to return absentee ballots as the simplest and safest method for casting their ballot.
Sturtevant
Polling places are not different in Sturtevant, said Joan Rennert, deputy clerk. However, the election committee is going to follow guidelines on all procedures, including social distancing. The committee will also clean everything every half hour, including pens and booths, Rennert said.
“We are taking every precaution for them as well as our election officials,” Rennert said.
The village is not doing drive-up voting, however if someone requests curbside voting as a part of the normal voting process, that would be available. This is mostly for voters who have disabilities and can’t leave their cars, Rennert said. But it is not limited to that group of people.
She also said voters should keep in mind that all election judges are new and should be patient with them. The elderly judges hired previously are not working this election.
Wind Point
The polls will be open at the Prairie School Johnson Athletic Center, 4050 Lighthouse Drive.
Dover and Norway
No changes have been released about poll changes.
Yorkville & Union Grove
Voting for Union Grove and Yorkville residents will take place at the Union Grove Municipal Center, 925 15th Ave., during the hours of 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. as normal.
Due to concerns of the coronavirus, election officials are preparing to keep the election facility as clean and safe as possible on Election Day. Extra efforts will be taken to wipe down voting booths and election equipment throughout the day.
Village of Waterford
The election will be held via a drive-thru at the Waterford Village Hall, 123 N. River St. This includes check-in, registration and voting.
Drivers are to enter the voting lane (Racine Street) from Main Street and are to expect long wait times. Voters are not allowed to leave their vehicles. Poll workers will be wearing personal protective equipment and it's recommended for voters to bring their own pens, PPE and hand sanitizer.
Town of Waterford
Polls for the Town of Waterford will be open at the Town Hall, 415 N. Milwaukee St.
Election workers will assist along with doing the best they can to keep the election facility as clean and safe as possible. Extra efforts will be taken to wipe down voting booths and election equipment throughout the day. There will be a hand sanitizing station set up at the polls and the town is requesting that you use this prior to entering the voting area.
Elmwood Park
Voting will still be taking place normally in the village administrative office at 3131 Taylor Ave., Building 3.
Village Administrator, Clerk and Treasurer Christophe Jenkins said operations will be slightly different, however. Markers, tables, voting machines and booths will all be sanitized very frequently. There will also be some Plexiglas separating poll workers from the public to help minimize contact.
Jenkins said 60-70% of registered voters in the village have already requested absentee ballots. He expects a small number of people to come to in-person voting.
However, Jenkins said if people do come to in-person voting, to make sure they feel healthy. They can also opt for curbside voting, where election workers will come out to the voter’s car.
Raymond
Raymond's solo polling place remains unchanged. Village Hall, 2255 76th Street, will be open to voters from 7 a.m.-8 p.m. Tuesday.
Rochester
The Village of Rochester's only polling place, Village Hall, 300 W. Spring St., remains unchanged.
North Bay
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Village Hall is closed to the public. In-person voting is available curbside only.
A tent will be set up to shelter officials and voters from inclement weather. Voters and officials will abide by current social distancing mandates. Ballot markers will be sanitized between each use. Single use privacy sleeves will be used for each ballot.
Drive-up directions: from North Vincennes, turn south on Hennepin. At the bridge, check for oncoming traffic, and, if clear, cross over to the east side of the street and pull up to the tent, driver side to the curb.
Check for pedestrian voters before pulling up to the voting tent. If a pedestrian voter is present, please wait until the pedestrian walks away before pulling up to the tent.
State name and present valid photo ID to election officials. The officials will issue and record the ballot number in the poll book in accordance with WEC Curbside Voting guidelines. If more than one voter is in the car, the officials will assist one voter at time.
Voters are encouraged to remain at the curb until the election officials verifies the voting machine accepts the ballot. If the voting machine rejects the ballot, the election officials will return to the voter with options. Upon verification by the election officials that the voting machine collected the ballot, carefully check for cross traffic before pulling away from the curb and returning to the correct lane.
Pedestrian directions: If a car is currently at the tent, wait on the sidewalk 6 feet south of the nearest official and/or car until the official indicates you may approach.
State name and present valid photo ID to election officials. The officials will issue and record the ballot number in the poll book in accordance with WEC curbside voting guidelines.
Voters are encouraged to remain at the curb until the election officials verifies the voting machine accepts the ballot. If the voting machine rejects the ballot, the election officials will return to the voter with options.
Upon verification by the election officials that the voting machine collected the ballot, the pedestrian voter may depart.
