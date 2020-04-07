Has your polling place changed? Check here

Voters who normally cast their ballots and Racine Assembly of God, 1325 Airline Road, will instead need to go to the village's department of public works building. All other Mount Pleasant voters will need to go to Village Hall.

Voters are encouraged to use the Village Hall Drop Box to return absentee ballots as the simplest and safest method for casting their ballot.

Sturtevant

Polling places are not different in Sturtevant, said Joan Rennert, deputy clerk. However, the election committee is going to follow guidelines on all procedures, including social distancing. The committee will also clean everything every half hour, including pens and booths, Rennert said.

“We are taking every precaution for them as well as our election officials,” Rennert said.

The village is not doing drive-up voting, however if someone requests curbside voting as a part of the normal voting process, that would be available. This is mostly for voters who have disabilities and can’t leave their cars, Rennert said. But it is not limited to that group of people.

She also said voters should keep in mind that all election judges are new and should be patient with them. The elderly judges hired previously are not working this election.