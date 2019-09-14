YORKVILLE — Visitors to Fall Harvest Days at the Racine County Fairgrounds this weekend can have a look at what farm life was like in the past.
Hundreds of pieces of equipment are on display at the fairgrounds for the 28th annual event, hosted by the Southeast Wisconsin Antique Power and Collectibles Society. The event continues Sunday.
“We’ve been having an awful lot of fun,” Paul Mantey, president of the Society, said Saturday.
A special part of this year’s event is the Gathering of the Orange, an exhibit celebrating Allis-Chalmers which features about 275 pieces of equipment. Allis-Chalmers manufactured equipment in the Milwaukee area from 1847-1999.
The oldest piece of Allis-Chalmers equipment on display Saturday was a tractor from 1919; just a few feet away from it at the fairgrounds was the last tractor manufactured by the company in West Allis.
In addition to the Gathering of the Orange exhibit were about 100 tractors and pieces of equipment manufactured by other companies, including washing machines, water pumps and feed grinders running on hit-and-miss engines.
People from across the country came to show off their equipment over the weekend, including one man from Washington state.
Mantey said part of his club’s mission is to educate the public about the past. He said some people think tractors always started with the turn of a key.
“You used to have to crank-start them,” he said.
The Malsch family, from Genoa City, helped the Society with that mission this weekend by showcasing their 1921 Advance-Rumley steam-powered tractor.
John Malsch is in the second generation of his family to have a passion for steam engines and said “it means a lot” to be able to share that passion with his son Lucas Malsch, 3, who was with him Saturday. The family has several steam engines, and although this was their first time at Fall Harvest Days, the Advance-Rumley is a regular feature in the Pell Lake Fourth of July Parade.
On Saturday, the tractor was hooked to a saw mill via a belt pulley. The tractor can power anything operated with a belt pulley, such as a threshing machine or silo filler, and historically was also used to break ground.
“To keep that heritage alive is amazing,” Malsch said. “It’s a working piece of history.”
Fall Harvest Days continues today from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Racine County Fairgrounds, 19805 Durand Ave. In addition to the equipment displays are a petting zoo, food vendors, harvesting demonstrations and barrel train rides.
