Harley-Davidson suspends U.S. manufacturing

Milwaukee-based Harley-Davidson temporarily suspended production at its three U.S. manufacturing plants after an employee at its suburban Milwaukee facility tested positive for the virus. The motorcycle maker suspended production at its Wisconsin plants in Menomonee Falls and Tomahawk, and at its facility in York, Pennsylvania.

Harley has about 2,000 union-represented employees at its three U.S. manufacturing plants.

Late Wednesday, Evers issued an executive order waiving work search requirements and modifying the availability requirements for unemployment insurance benefits to make it easier for those out of work because of the outbreak to qualify more quickly.

