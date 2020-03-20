Harley-Davidson suspends U.S. manufacturing
Harley-Davidson suspends U.S. manufacturing

Harley-Davidson motorcycles, manufactured in Wisconsin, and Kentucky bourbon are among the American products targeted by the European Union for tariffs in response to President Trump setting tariffs on imports from abroad.

Milwaukee-based Harley-Davidson temporarily suspended production at its three U.S. manufacturing plants after an employee at its suburban Milwaukee facility tested positive for the virus. The motorcycle maker suspended production at its Wisconsin plants in Menomonee Falls and Tomahawk, and at its facility in York, Pennsylvania.

Harley has about 2,000 union-represented employees at its three U.S. manufacturing plants.

Late Wednesday, Evers issued an executive order waiving work search requirements and modifying the availability requirements for unemployment insurance benefits to make it easier for those out of work because of the outbreak to qualify more quickly.

