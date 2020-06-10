Harbor Park CrossFit Racine to disaffiliate with CrossFit after Ex-CEO's comments

“It’s all in a name, so we can certainly still do what we do and deliver health and wellness to the community of Racine.”

Yandel said new CEO Castro is very similar to Glassman, calling him “the same person,” so having a new person to fill the position didn’t change their decision.

“They rub people the wrong way,” Yandel said.

Harbor Park CrossFit Racine, as well as other gyms affiliated with the CrossFit name, prepay $3,000 at the start of each year to the corporate brand to use the name. Otherwise, the gym located at 3801 Blue River Ave. runs the way the Yandels want it to.

Yandel has already sent an email to corporate, asking for early disaffiliation. Otherwise, the affiliation ends with the end of the year, Dec. 31.

With the disaffiliation, Harbor Park CrossFit Racine will have to take “CrossFit” out of its name. The owners are working with branding experts to help choose a new name for the gym. There are no set ideas yet, because it’s hard when a brand name can represent so much, Yandel said. “I want to convey a good message and put some time into it.”