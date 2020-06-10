Harbor Park CrossFit Racine to disaffiliate with CrossFit after Ex-CEO's comments

RACINE — Harbor Park CrossFit Racine has decided to rebrand after controversial statements were made from the CrossFit CEO.
On Saturday, the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation tweeted that racism and discrimination are critical public health issues. Greg Glassman, founder and CEO of CrossFit Inc. tweeted in response that day, “It’s FLOYD-19.”
Glassman then tweeted on Sunday, “Your failed model quarantined us and now you’re going to model a solution to racism? George Floyd’s brutal murder sparked riots nationally. Quarantine alone is ‘accompanied in every age and under all political regimes by an undercurrent of suspicion, distrust, and riots.’ Thanks!”
He also spoke to CrossFit gym owners on a Zoom call around the same time.
“We’re not mourning for George Floyd, I don’t think me or any of my staff are,” Glassman allegedly said on the call. “Can you tell me why I should mourn for him? Other than it’s the ‘white’ thing to do. I get that pressure but give me another reason.”
Glassman announced Tuesday that he would resign as CEO.
Dave Castro will be the new CEO. Castro is a longtime CrossFit executive.
As a result of hearing and seeing these controversial statements, gym owners across the country and brand partners such as Reebok have separated themselves from CrossFit.
Of more than 6,000 affiliate gyms in the United States, nearly 1,200 gyms were planning on disaffiliation from CrossFit by Tuesday.
CrossFit issued a statement later with an apology from Glassman. “I made a mistake by the words I chose yesterday,” he said. “My heart is deeply saddened by the pain it has caused. It was a mistake, not racist but a mistake.”
However, Glassman resigning and issuing the apology did not sway Harbor Park CrossFit Racine. The owners Dave and Corian Yandel are planning on disaffiliating and renaming their gym.
Breaking ties
At a Harbor Park CrossFit Racine staff meeting Tuesday, staff came to consensus that their core values didn’t align with the corporate CrossFit values.
“We don’t want to be tied to one man’s opinions and making bad statements to hinder what we do,” Dave Yandel said. “My wife and I felt that no matter what we say, if we say that we don’t believe in what he’s saying, we’re completely different — we’re still tied to that name and what he projected. I just didn’t want to portray that image because that’s not who we are.”
The couple bought the Racine business in 2016 and opened in 2017 under their name, Harbor Park CrossFit Racine. Now Yandel and his wife Corian are ready to move on, he said.
“It’s all in a name, so we can certainly still do what we do and deliver health and wellness to the community of Racine.”
Yandel said new CEO Castro is very similar to Glassman, calling him “the same person,” so having a new person to fill the position didn’t change their decision.
“They rub people the wrong way,” Yandel said.
Harbor Park CrossFit Racine, as well as other gyms affiliated with the CrossFit name, prepay $3,000 at the start of each year to the corporate brand to use the name. Otherwise, the gym located at 3801 Blue River Ave. runs the way the Yandels want it to.
Yandel has already sent an email to corporate, asking for early disaffiliation. Otherwise, the affiliation ends with the end of the year, Dec. 31.
With the disaffiliation, Harbor Park CrossFit Racine will have to take “CrossFit” out of its name. The owners are working with branding experts to help choose a new name for the gym. There are no set ideas yet, because it’s hard when a brand name can represent so much, Yandel said. “I want to convey a good message and put some time into it.”
The Yandels have already received positive feedback about the disaffiliation, particularly people who were planning on leaving CrossFit but are now staying with the Racine gym.
Yandel has always loved the community and camaraderie aspects to CrossFit. He also believes in the training methodology, which is based on varied functional movement and high-intensity interval training, among other exercises.
“It’s just what people need for health,” he said.
Those same aspects will continue in the new gym, whatever that gym’s name may be.
