Harbor Park CrossFit Racine considers deaffiliation after CEO's tweets

RACINE — The owners of Harbor Park CrossFit Racine are responding to social media posts from the CrossFit CEO that have caused some of its affiliate ties to be in jeopardy.
On Saturday, the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation tweeted that racism and discrimination are critical public health issues. The IHME is an independent research center at the University of Washington in Seattle.
Greg Glassman, founder and CEO of CrossFit Inc. tweeted in response that day, “It’s FLOYD-19” and then tweeted on Sunday, “Your failed model quarantined us and now you’re going to model a solution to racism? George Floyd’s brutal murder sparked riots nationally. Quarantine alone is ‘accompanied in every age and under all political regimes by an undercurrent of suspicion, distrust, and riots.’ Thanks!”
After internet users saw these messages, gym owners across the country and brand partners such as Reebok have separated themselves from CrossFit.
Harbor Park CrossFit Racine owners Dave and Corian Yandel, as well as other Racine staff, are still deciding what their move is.
The married couple was at the beach Sunday when they were alerted by CrossFit coaches of the situation. They were so concerned about the situation that they have decided to discuss the possibility of disaffiliating from the CrossFit brand with CrossFit Racine staff.
Corian said Glassman was culturally insensitive in the tweets.
“Because it was just a sensitive topic, and how it was tweeted out like that, that doesn’t express our feelings and it doesn’t align with our values that we try to set with the gym,” Dave said. “So it really upset us because we do have a very culturally diverse group here at our gym that we try to be very inclusive to all.”
The couple does not condone violence, racism or social injustice. “It’s a very difficult time with everything and it’s definitely not something we want to be associated with,” Corian said. “It’s already hard to bridge gaps sometimes and making a bigger divide is not going to help anybody.”
The couple didn’t want to make an immediate decision regarding the tweets. “We don’t like to make rash decisions just to make rash decisions,” Dave said. “I really want to try to look into this to make sure I’m seeing everything as it is.”
Possible changes
The discussion with staff regarding the potential disaffiliate is to take place Tuesday.
The gym located at 3801 Blue River Ave. runs the way the Yandels want it to. The couple only pays the corporate CrossFit headquarters to use the brand name.
If the gym were to disaffiliate, Harbor Park CrossFit Racine would have to take “CrossFit” out of its name. The gym would still be able to run as it does now.
Because all CrossFit gyms are based on affiliation and not franchising, no two CrossFit gyms are the same, Dave said. It also creates some competition.
The couple has always thought about what affiliation really means to their Harbor Park gym and they’ve been evaluating what they get when paying affiliation fees.
“It’s really just to use the name, they really don’t give us much more support,” Dave said. “We were a little disappointed to be honest, with the (coronavirus) shutdown. They never helped in any way.”
While the gym was closed for 80 days, the corporate CrossFit did not provide directions, guidance or financial support to its affiliates.
Corian acknowledged that sometimes in a business, words don’t come out right. In addition, there’s a lot of things that could change, such as Glassman resigning, getting fired or some other kind of business restructuring, she said.
“There’s a larger picture there because CrossFit is an entire business. We are waiting for an opportunity for them to respond as well,” she said.
