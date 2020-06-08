Harbor Park CrossFit Racine considers deaffiliation after CEO's tweets

Corian said Glassman was culturally insensitive in the tweets.

“Because it was just a sensitive topic, and how it was tweeted out like that, that doesn’t express our feelings and it doesn’t align with our values that we try to set with the gym,” Dave said. “So it really upset us because we do have a very culturally diverse group here at our gym that we try to be very inclusive to all.”

The couple does not condone violence, racism or social injustice. “It’s a very difficult time with everything and it’s definitely not something we want to be associated with,” Corian said. “It’s already hard to bridge gaps sometimes and making a bigger divide is not going to help anybody.”

The couple didn’t want to make an immediate decision regarding the tweets. “We don’t like to make rash decisions just to make rash decisions,” Dave said. “I really want to try to look into this to make sure I’m seeing everything as it is.”

Possible changes

The discussion with staff regarding the potential disaffiliate is to take place Tuesday.

The gym located at 3801 Blue River Ave. runs the way the Yandels want it to. The couple only pays the corporate CrossFit headquarters to use the brand name.