RACINE — About 15 teams spent Saturday morning cutting, taping and shaping cardboard as part of Harbor Lite Yacht Club’s 11th annual Cardboard Boat Race.

“Some people have been doing it for years and they know what works for them,” said Scott Floyd, vice commodore for Harbor Lite and the race organizer. “Others are first-timers that maybe don’t have the experience and might struggle out on the water, but we make sure everybody’s safe.”

Two of this year’s first-time participants were Eli Coughlin and Logan Stapleman.

Coughlin, who is 13, said he has been building things with cardboard since he was 6 and designed his entry with a grid-based hull.

“It’s really compact,” said Coughlin, who hopes to study engineering one day.

Participating in the race for the second time were Nick and Andy Hohs, and their father Ron.

They made some changes this year because last year’s boat was “a little tippy.”

“You would try to paddle and then, ‘Oh no, you’re going in the water,’” Nick Hohs said. “This year we were trying to make it a little bit wider and get a little bit more stability out of it.”

And while that extra width made the canoe-shaped craft a bit harder to turn, it provided the brothers with more confidence.

“We think the boat’s gonna work perfect, it’s just in how well we can paddle it,” Andy Hohs said. “That’s gonna be the limiting factor.”

The changes obviously did work, with the brothers taking first place in the first adult race along the course that traveled the Root River under the Main Street Bridge to the finish line at the yacht club.

While Harbor Lite provided cardboard to build the crafts (Floyd said the club has enough to last three or four more years), some teams, like Edward Lashley’s, brought their own.

The team’s entry resembled a pontoon or banana boat, and included large cardboard tubes used to roll carpets.

Lashley said the team’s strategy for keeping their first-year entry afloat was to “hope and pray.”

“We’re going out on a whim,” he said. “We’re trying.”

Ryan Lamb and Alfredo Jackson also chose a unique design strategy.

They folded their cardboard instead of cutting it, and covered the creases duct tape.

By keeping the design simple, the only thing the pair said they had to worry about was whether the vessel would hold their weight as they made their way down the river.

The annual Cardboard Boat Race is Harbor Lite’s only public event.

“We’re a private club, we open it up for this event,” Floyd said. “But, we encourage people to come down and check us out. We’re always looking for new members who want to be involved in something.”

A percentage of proceeds from this year’s entry fees, raffles and sponsorships will be donated to the Racine Zoo, which is celebrating its 100th anniversary .

“I’m just thrilled they chose us,” said Beth Heidorn, the zoo’s executive. “There are so many wonderful nonprofits out there, but we’re really fortunate.”

Heidorn and other members of the zoo’s staff also took a crack at designing a boat for the race.

“It’s a community spirit out here,” Heidorn said. “I’ve never built a boat, and to be around here and the excitement of building a cardboard boat is crazy. I just love it, and we’re very, very fortunate to be a part of it.”