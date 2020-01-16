Happy birthday, Dr. King! Community celebrates what would have been MLK's 91st birthday

Working together for change

Corey Prince, chairman of the Wisconsin NAACP Criminal Justice Committee, said that 157 years have passed since slavery was abolished, but black Americans still face discrimination. Prince said that black Americans often remain on a “lonely island of poverty in a vast ocean of vast prosperity.”

“America has given black people a check that has come back insufficient funds, but we refuse that the bank of justice is bankrupt,” Prince said during his impassioned speech.

Prince asked that officials “dig deeper, reach further and embody the entire dream” to make the Racine community a better place. “Let’s work together to realize the dream,” Prince said.

Racine Mayor Cory Mason said there is certainly room for improvement in today’s society and that although our country is great, it is not perfect.

“In our Constitution, it says we have to work towards making it more perfect and I see no better example than we have in our history than Martin Luther King, who worked so hard to make this country more perfect and make it inclusive for everyone.”

This is the first year that Martin Luther King Jr. Day, taking place Monday, will be a holiday for City of Racine employees, granting them a day off.