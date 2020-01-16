Happy birthday, Dr. King! Community celebrates what would have been MLK's 91st birthday

RACINE — “Dr. King was a person of extraordinary value,” Gov. Tony Evers said Wednesday as he addressed a packed audience inside the Julian Thomas Elementary School gymnasium, 930 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.
The crowd was diverse, as members of the Racine community, including students from various local schools, Evers and local officials, gathered to honor the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., who would have been 91 years old Wednesday.
Addressing the students in the audience, Evers pointed to the lessons that students could learn from King — to treat others with respect, end conflicts peacefully, value education and never give up when faced with adversity.
“The remarkable lessons of Dr. King are not just for children, but all of us,” Evers said.
Evers was the guest of honor at the event, which was organized by Lisa Parham of the Racine Mirror and Racine Insider community newspapers. The ceremony’s theme was “Dr. King, hope and dignity.”
Racine Unified Superintendent Dr. Eric Gallien reminded attendees that the ceremony was also a path forward.
“This celebration is about more than laying a wreath, more than just acknowledging all the great things that he (King) did for our country and for our communities, but it’s about ‘What can we as individuals do for one another?’” Gallien said.
Working together for change
Corey Prince, chairman of the Wisconsin NAACP Criminal Justice Committee, said that 157 years have passed since slavery was abolished, but black Americans still face discrimination. Prince said that black Americans often remain on a “lonely island of poverty in a vast ocean of vast prosperity.”
“America has given black people a check that has come back insufficient funds, but we refuse that the bank of justice is bankrupt,” Prince said during his impassioned speech.
Prince asked that officials “dig deeper, reach further and embody the entire dream” to make the Racine community a better place. “Let’s work together to realize the dream,” Prince said.
Racine Mayor Cory Mason said there is certainly room for improvement in today’s society and that although our country is great, it is not perfect.
“In our Constitution, it says we have to work towards making it more perfect and I see no better example than we have in our history than Martin Luther King, who worked so hard to make this country more perfect and make it inclusive for everyone.”
This is the first year that Martin Luther King Jr. Day, taking place Monday, will be a holiday for City of Racine employees, granting them a day off.
“We resolve to work harder than ever to make our community the place that Dr. King envisioned and our residents and our children deserve,” Racine County Executive Jonathan Delagrave said.
Racine Police Chief Art Howell spoke about cooperation, referring to an orchestra performance by the 21st Preparatory School during the ceremony. “Harmony, that’s what Dr. King was about, right?” Howell said. “If we are going to accomplish anything, we are going to have to commit to working together so that our effort sounds like that orchestra.”
The event concluded with a block-long march by all attendees to the King statue to lay the wreath at King’s monument at the intersection of State Street and Dr. Martin Luther King Drive. .
“We have a responsibility, not only to make Racine a better place, but to make this nation a better place to live,” Nicks said.
