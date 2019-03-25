RACINE — The site of the former Camelot Supper Club, 1201 Douglas Ave., which burned down on New Year’s Day 1979, is now the site of a park which petitioners wish to dub Camelot Square.
Devin Sutherland, manager of the Douglas Avenue Business Improvement District, and Alderman Tracey Larrin of the 4th District submitted the petition to Mayor Cory Mason, the City Council and Tom Molbeck, head of Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services.
In the petition, Sutherland laid out how the Douglas Avenue BID had salvaged 15 historic trolley poles from Douglas Avenue, which were shortened and installed along the park’s walkway. Then 67 LED bulbs made to look like Edison bulbs were installed, providing light and atmosphere to the park.
“Throughout the process of working on this project, we were reminded again and again that this was the site of the former Camelot Supper Club,” Sutherland wrote in the petition. “Many have expressed fond memories of celebrating birthdays, anniversaries, corporate events and other special occasions there.”
The Board of Parks, Recreational and Cultural Services referred the proposal to its naming committee earlier this month. The next Parks Board meeting is scheduled for 5:15 p.m. on April 10 at the City Hall Annex, 800 Center St., Room 130.
Once there was a place called Camelot
The Camelot Supper Club opened in the spring of 1971, 70 years after its building opened.
The building had been home to a few nightclubs, including Little Bohemia and Club Douglas.
Leo C. Perfetto bought the building in 1959 and the following year opened Perfetto’s Pizza, which he changed to Perfetto’s Grotto in 1964. From 1968 to 1971, Perfetto leased the building and the lessees converted it into another nightclub called Lighthouse.
Perfetto was also the founder of Pinocchio’s Drive-in restaurant which he opened in the mid-’70s and sold in the late ‘80s.
Perfetto told the Journal Times that his son Lawrence would operate Camelot Supper Club, and that the restaurant would “have some of the flavor the place did when it was Little Bohemia.”
On Jan. 1, 1979, a fire destroyed the building, leaving it, as the Journal Times described it, an “eerie, icy hulk.” At least a dozen firefighters were injured battling the blaze, both from the fire and the cold weather.
One firefighter, Private Fred Lambrecht, told the Journal Times that he’d been on the roof when “the boards gave way and he started plunging into the flames.” Motor pump operator Dave Dargin grabbed Lambrecht’s air tank and pulled him to safety.
Fallout from the fire
In April 1971, the Racine County District Attorney’s Office announced it had classified the fire as an arson. Then-Assistant District Attorney Thomas Finley told The Journal Times investigators had evidence that a thermal couple device had been removed from one of the gas stoves. Without the spring mechanism in the thermal couple, gas continues to flow even if the pilot light is shut off.
In October, the Insurance Company of North America, which covered Camelot, settled with the Perfettos. The building was insured for $250,000 and its contents for $100,000; but Perfetto did not give a settlement dollar amount to the Journal Times, saying that some details still had to be worked out.
The Perfettos said they had nothing to do with any alleged arson and said they hoped the insurance settlement would “diffuse any talk that (Leo) may have been involved in the fire.”
“The way it’s written, it gets it in people’s minds that we started it ... it was very disturbing to us,” Perfetto, who died in 1990, told the Journal Times. “Now it’s good because it was the insurance company that did the investigating in the first place.”
The Journal Times also reported that a closed, John Doe hearing would be held to decide if any criminal charges were going to be issued in connection with the blaze. There is not record of such a hearing occurring.
