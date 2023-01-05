Hansen's ice cream adds candy store

BURLINGTON — While the world waited to ring in the new year last Saturday, the children of Burlington had their own countdown 12 hours earlier. They were waiting for a new candy store to open downtown.

Kelly and Adam Hansen, owners of Hansen’s Ice Cream Parlor, 129 E. Chestnut St., added a new addition to their treat offerings, opening Hansen’s Candy Shop right above their Burlington storefront.

The Hansens currently have two ice cream parlor locations: one in Burlington, which operates year-round, and one in Wilmot, 30807 114 St., which is open from March to November. Despite a different name and branding, the candy shop is more of an extension of the Burlington location. However, the candy store is made to look like an actual storefront upstairs, with construction and painting efforts from the Hansens’ fathers.

The parlors were Adam’s idea. He always wanted to open an ice cream store because of the childhood memories he had of his family visiting Dairy Cove in Cecil.

“We would go there and there would be lines for miles and we would think ‘Hey, how cool is this?’” Adam said. “It builds memories and stuff, and I wanted to do the same thing here.”

Kelly also credits Adam’s love for the frozen dessert as a reason they opened an ice cream parlor.

The candy store was originally planned to open with the ice cream parlor, but it had to wait while the Hansens took more time focusing on the first floor and the Wilmot parlor, which had to be moved to another location.

“We didn’t realize how big of an undertaking this was,” Adam said. “We did it as a family project. We didn’t hire any contractor or anything, so it just took more time.”

The Hansens kept it a “family project” by having four of their five children (Erin, Kelly, Walker and Julia) work at the store from time to time. Julia, who is graduating from DePaul University in Chicago in June, works more often than the others. She is considered a full-time employee, and her parents call her the “Popcorn Master” for the initiative she took in getting the homemade popcorn and flavors in the store.

“I’m celebrating how hard I’ve worked the last two days,” Julia said, ice cream in hand.

The candy store opened Dec. 31 at noon, with dozens of eager (and hungry) faces, like 9-year-old triplets John, Gabriel and David Cisler, who attended the grand opening Saturday with their grandparents, Sue and David. The brothers said they were excited to have a candy store in the downtown area for what they thought was the first time.

The boys liked the variety the store had and the aesthetics of the place, pretending to lick the candy decals on the Instagram wall a la “Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory.”

While the brothers were too young to remember, another patron at the store, Kara Newton-Krause, recalled a different candy store. Delights, 133 E. Chestnut St., Suite A, closed in 2019 after nearly 30 years of operation.

“I was their age when Delights opened,” Newton-Krause said.

Most of the candy is brought in supply stores and features classics such as rock candy, assorted gummies and modern favorites like Laffy Taffy and Ring Pops.

The Hansens also are open for suggestions for what customers want to see in the shop, often asking customers for input. Many of the responses were for “more chocolate.”

There are still many of people’s favorite treats on the shelves available for purchase.

“Mom, did I go over budget?” Victoria Schumacher asked her mother Danielle.

“You definitely did,” Danielle replied.

Similar to how the Hansens started making popcorn and waffle cones in the ice cream parlor, with the new shop comes a new handmade confection: cotton candy. Cotton candy is currently made from scratch in the store and sold in bags or containers. However, the future could involve the treat being made in front of customers, pending approval from the local health department.

“First of all, I love cotton candy,” Kelly said, on why the Hansens chose cotton candy. “Even back when the kids were little and we would take them places, I would get cotton candy. So that was an easy (decision). ‘We’re doing a candy store? We’re making cotton candy.’”

The Hansens received training from their distributor on how to make the cotton candy.

“I think we spent more time eating it than learning how to make it,” Kelly said.

When asked about what they plan to bring to the locations next, Adam and Kelly shared a laugh and said to “stay turned.”