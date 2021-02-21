Hansen’s Ice Cream Parlor opens new location in Burlington

BURLINGTON — Kelly and Adam Hansen planned to have both their Hansen’s Ice Cream Parlor stores, in Wilmot and in Burlington, open in March. However, after some safety complications with the Wilmot building, the family announced earlier this month that it will not reopen at that location this spring.

The Burlington location opened Jan. 9 and has been very busy, Kelly Hansen said. Customers from Wilmot and from further south, across the Illinois state line, have come to Burlington to get their ice cream fix. They’ve also come for something new at the Burlington location: gourmet popcorn.

The popcorn is made fresh in the store. The additional space allows for that, Kelly said: “This store is substantially bigger.”

As the Hansens pursue another spot in Wilmot, they are frequently at the Burlington location, keeping everything in order. Adam is still working full time as a truck driver but Kelly has dedicated herself full time to the family business.