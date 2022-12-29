Hansen Meat Service in Raymond issues recall of smoked beef hearts

RAYMOND — Harry Hansen Meat Service, 10407 County Road K, Raymond, has issued a voluntary class I recall for smoked beef heart pieces sold at its retail store.

The recall includes products purchased on or before Tuesday and all products sold in 16-ounce containers carrying a mark of inspection with establishment No. 74.

The announcement was made Thursday by the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection in a news release.

The class I recall was initiated based on evidence collected during routine inspection activities, according to the DATCP. Evidence showed the product may be adulterated.

The USDA defines adulterated as meat that contains another substance, such as pesticides or other chemicals, or if it has been prepared under unsanitary conditions.

A class I recall is defined by the DATCP as a health hazard situation where there is a reasonable probability that the use of the product will cause serious, adverse health consequences or death. More information on the USDA recall classifications is available at fsis.usda.gov.

No illnesses have been reported as a result of consuming this product, according to the release. Anyone with signs or symptoms of a foodborne illness should contact their doctor.

Consumers who have this product can discard it. Consumers with questions about this recall can contact Rick Kastenson, Hansen Meat Service, at 262-835-9510.