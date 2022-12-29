Hansen Meat Service in Raymond issues recall of smoked beef hearts

RAYMOND — Harry Hansen Meat Service, 10407 County Road K, Raymond, has issued a voluntary class I recall for smoked beef heart pieces sold at its retail store.
The recall includes products purchased on or before Tuesday and all products sold in 16-ounce containers carrying a mark of inspection with establishment No. 74.
The announcement was made Thursday by the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection in a news release.
The class I recall was initiated based on evidence collected during routine inspection activities, according to the DATCP. Evidence showed the product may be adulterated.
The USDA defines adulterated as meat that contains another substance, such as pesticides or other chemicals, or if it has been prepared under unsanitary conditions.
People are also reading…
A class I recall is defined by the DATCP as a health hazard situation where there is a reasonable probability that the use of the product will cause serious, adverse health consequences or death. More information on the USDA recall classifications is available at fsis.usda.gov.
No illnesses have been reported as a result of consuming this product, according to the release. Anyone with signs or symptoms of a foodborne illness should contact their doctor.
Consumers who have this product can discard it. Consumers with questions about this recall can contact Rick Kastenson, Hansen Meat Service, at 262-835-9510.
5 Irish-inspired recipes to make this week
From corned beef and cabbage to soda bread, this week's recipe roundup is all about Ireland (or Irish-inspired dishes).
Corned beef and cabbage, the classic Irish dish most often enjoyed on St Patrick’s Day, is considered an essential March recipe by many home cooks. The star of the dish is the beef brisket, which has been cured with salt and spices for days (or up to several weeks) before cooking, resulting in briny, slightly tangy, extremely tender beef. You’ll most often see it paired with cabbage, carrots, and potatoes.
There are countless variations on this classic Irish potato-and-cabbage combination. This one is made with steamed red potatoes, sauteed cabbage and just a touch of butter.
This warm cabbage salad bursts with flavor from a tangy Dijon vinaigrette and crispy bacon.
This hearty beer-spiked beef stew is served with creamy mashed potatoes for a shepherd’s pie vibe.
Irish soda bread is a yeast-free bread that’s core is just four ingredients: flour, salt, baking soda and buttermilk.