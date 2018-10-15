RACINE — Eighteen years ago, when Emily Mueller got the script for her role as The Judge in “12 Angry Jurors” (the gender-neutral stage version of “12 Angry Men”), she knew some rewriting had to be done.
“I read it, and said ‘Well, I have to change this,’ ” Mueller explained. “They talked about first-degree murder … in Wisconsin at least, that’s not technically correct. It’s first-degree intentional homicide.”
After 26 years on the bench, Mueller hasn’t been known to let the little stuff slide. Her last full-time day before retiring as a Racine County Circuit Court judge was Friday, although she’ll be coming back intermittently through the end of November.
At 66, Mueller still loves her job and feels like she could keep serving the courts of Racine, but a couple things have forced her priorities to realign.
“In the last year or two, I’ve lost a number of friends really suddenly, and it really has brought home the fact that life is not always going to be as long as you think it’s going to be,” she said. “It’s time for the focus to shift a little bit. I’ve been really focused on this job, and I still love it.”
How times have changed
Mueller’s dad, Harold, was a municipal court judge in Manitowoc. He passed away before Mueller became a judge, but he did get to see her graduate from the University of Wisconsin Law School.
During Mueller’s robing ceremony, installing her as a judge in the Racine County Circuit Court, her mother gifted her with her dad’s robes. She doesn’t wear them often, but her dad’s robes still hang in her office at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave.
“I went on the bench in ’92; (there were) not many women on the bench in ’92,” Mueller said.
Only about one-quarter of active U.S. state judges appointed in the 1990s are female, according to the American Bar Association. And in 2016, only 33 percent of all circuit court judges were women, according to the National Women’s Law Center. When she was appointed, Mueller was only the second female Racine County Circuit Court judge, the Journal Times reported in 2000.
“It was a different time,” she said. “Women on the bench were not common.”
Other things have changed during Mueller’s career. When she started, each case would include piles of court documents. Now, everything is accessible on computers.
“As society changes, the kinds of cases change, too,” she added.
Mueller said that there are more drug cases than ever before, a claim backed up by the FBI’s Uniform Crime Reports that show that drug arrests have almost doubled since 1992. Gang-related cases have held steady over the past 26 years.
“It’s unfortunate that there are some things that just stay the same,” she said.
Mueller has presided over five different Racine courts (felony, family and probate, misdemeanor, juvenile, civil) and seen her fair share of cases — such as the five-week-long product liability trial early in her career where the plaintiff lost both of his arms in a tractor accident, or presiding over the years of mistrials regarding armed robbery suspect Ricky McMorris from 2000-04.
Even as times and situations have shifted, the way Mueller behaves on the bench hasn’t.
“Sometimes (TV’s) Judge Judy says things because they are clever and funny and aimed at an audience,” she said. “That’s exactly what we don’t do in a courtroom. In a courtroom, we try to be respectful to people. That’s a big difference from what I often see on TV. We try to do the fair thing, and we don’t play to an audience here. We try to do what’s right.”
That attitude has brought accolades for Mueller. In 2017, she was named Trial Judge of the Year by the Wisconsin chapter of the American Board of Trial Advocates.
“(That award) really reflected what you try to do every day,” she said. “Sometimes it’s recognizing that the day-to-day-to-day-to-day things have resulted in people recognizing your career.”
What’s next?
“I’d like to spend more time in my hiking boots and less time in a chair,” Mueller, an avid alpine hiker, said. “The Galapagos is on our sight line now.
“I haven’t done hiking in the national parks,” she added, “I want to do some of that. I want to do it while I’m healthy, while I’m energetic, while time isn’t circumscribed by work responsibilities.”
“It’s time for the focus to shift a little bit. I’ve been really focused on this job, and I still love it.” Emily Mueller, retiring Racine County Circuit Court judge
Thanks for the link.
Good riddance Emily Mueller.
