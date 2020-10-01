Hanging on to stuff can cost you more than money

One positive outcome of the quarantine that I’ve heard clients share is that they used their at-home time to clean out basements, closets, and garages. These overdue chores resulted in higher levels of satisfaction during an otherwise trying time.

While I don’t have scientific evidence that shows improved well-being as a direct result of reducing clutter, my clients who undertook this activity during the shutdown related feeling more in control, calmer, and an improved sense of accomplishment. Another advantage of shedding unused and no longer needed items: cost savings.

Using valuable square footage in your home or garage to store an extra 20 years’ worth of stuff means a loss of usable square footage. That space can be converted to a higher value use such as for entertainment or storage of still used items that may be filling up your counters and otherwise cluttering your family’s living environment.

Storage units in the greater Racine area range in price from around $30 to more than $100 per month depending on the size of the unit. Some use these units for “overflow” of stuff and some report even forgetting what is stored in them.