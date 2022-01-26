Hang out without the hangover: Get to know Inmoxicated's growing sober community

RACINE — It’s Packers game day. Like many sports fans in Wisconsin, Theodore Castro of Racine hit the bar to celebrate and cheer on his favorite team. His bar of choice?

Inmoxicated, 329 Main St., in Downtown Racine. The sober bar that just opened in mid-December and has generated regional buzz since then, receiving recognition from Milwaukee TV stations and publications.

A non-drinker for more than 10 years, Castro was excited to hear when Inmoxicated opened its doors. On Saturday, he posted on Facebook that he was going to go to the bar for the playoff game if anyone wanted to join him.

“It’s pretty cool because it gives people the idea that they don’t have to drink,” the Racine native said. It’s like any other bar. Just without the booze.

A couple laughed and drank together. Castro and a friend chatted. Tracy Hall, of Gurnee, Illinois, mixed and served drinks like any other bartender.

Hall has been a non-drinker for many years, but said she missed the bar scene of getting together with friends. Serendipitously, she asked herself years ago: “Wouldn’t it be great if there was a place that was like a sober bar?”

Fast forward to now, Hall — who had never bartended before, but was enthusiastic and passionate about getting involved with Inmoxicated — is teaching herself the way of mixing mocktails. She is also learning about all the offerings, like CBD-infused alcohol-free drinks.

“We have something for everybody,” Hall said. “I didn’t know until I came in here that all of these things even exist, because I wasn’t out searching for them. A lot of people are amazed.”

On Saturday, the Downtown Racine Corp. held its inaugural Onesie Bar Crawl, inviting patrons to their favorite bars in their coziest onesie pajamas. Inmoxicated the first stop on the bar crawl route, offering a pizza and mocktail special.

“It gave everyone a chance to stay hydrated and get some food in their stomachs before going out,” said Owner Shannon Goodman.

Building a community

Since opening, owner Shannon Goodman said she is happy with the budding customer base at the bar given the short time it has been open and the winter weather.

“We’ve got a lot of repeat customers, which is nice. That means more to me than almost anything: if someone’s willing to come back, instead of it just being the novelty,” she said.

Goodman said she and her staff never ask a person’s reason for being at Inmoxicated — they never want to pressure or alienate a customer — but if the person starts the conversation, they are there to listen.

“If they start talking about their sober journey, of course, I’ll talk about it with them, but the whole thing is not to pressure them,” she said.

When Goodman and her partner, Jeff Gustin — who manages the bar — first opened Inmoxicated, they envisioned a place for non-drinkers to enjoy nightlife without alcohol.

They noted that if non-drinkers or those in recovery have no place to gather with their friends without worrying about being triggered by alcohol or feeling pressured, non-drinkers might feel more isolated. Opening a sober bar would alleviate that.

What is Dry January? The customers at Inmoxicated have been a mix. From people who don't drink for religious reasons to pregnant women to those taking part in Dry January, an annual campaign of people who give up drinking for the entire month for mental and physical health benefits. According to Alcohol Change UK, 70% of people who partake in Dry January sleep better, 86% save money and 65% notice generally improved health. "It's just giving your body a break, trying something new, seeing how you feel, or supporting other people in recovery or that are choosing not to drink for whatever reason," Goodman said.

According to the Turning Point of Tampa, an organization dedicated to helping those with substance use disorders: “By staying isolated, the person in recovery may think they’re reinforcing their sobriety. But in reality, long-term recovery means learning to manage triggers, and not to completely avoid them.”

Castro said places like Inmoxicated also helps non-drinkers meet other non-drinkers. He didn’t think there was a community of people who didn’t drink until he got sober.

“What my big downfall was, was all my friends and family and everybody drank. So it was really hard to not drink,” he said.

Hall said the sober bar is the same as going to any other bar; there are games, a pool table, a jukebox and specials on game days or any other events: “We can still enjoy the same atmosphere, minus the rowdy people.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.