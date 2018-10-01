Marcus Hanel can still remember the void he felt the night of Oct. 20, 1982.
He was a sixth grader at Olympia Brown Elementary School who had turned 11 the day before. Captivated by the Milwaukee Brewers’ success that season, he remembers watching Gorman Thomas swing and miss at Bruce Sutter’s split-fingered fastball with two outs in the ninth inning in the seventh game of the World Series.
The St. Louis Louis Cardinals became champions after that swing at Busch Stadium and Hanel still feels the emptiness.
“I remember everything in the hallways at Olympia Brown was just all Brewers stuff and everyone was wearing Brewers clothes,” Hanel said. “Here you’re watching this game and it was so close.
“All of sudden, there’s nothing to talk about, there’s no celebration and you’re just kind of in a blank state. There was just an emptiness that you didn’t finish what you started.”
Going on 36 years later, Hanel has a chance to complete that mission while wearing a Brewers uniform for his livelihood. The 1989 Horlick High School graduate, who has been the Brewers’ bullpen catcher since 2000, is part of a team that has been the toast of Wisconsin.
The Brewers’ 11-0 victory over the Detroit Tigers Sunday afternoon allowed them to tie the Chicago Cubs for first place in the National League’s Central Division, forcing a one-game playoff at Wrigley Field this afternoon. The Cubs defeated the Cardinals 10-5 on Sunday afternoon.
After the Brewers completed a 19-7 record in September, which enabled them to overcame a five-game deficit in the division at the start of the month, they should have plenty of momentum going into the postseason.
Hanel, comparing Brewers teams in 2008 and 2011 that made the playoffs, sees this season as unique.
“It’s a different feeling than before,” he said. “With analytics, the way the team is set up is definitely different. There’s one thing I love about this team and that’s everybody has had a huge part in it.
“When we had September call-ups, it wasn’t just guys getting a taste of the big leagues for the first time. The guys who came up were all huge parts in some way.”
No one has had a bigger impact than outfielder Christian Yelich, whom the Brewers acquired in a trade with the Miami Marlins last January. Yelich has become a strong candidate to win the National League MVP and has a chance to become the NL’s first triple crown winner since the Cardinals’ Joe Medwick in 1937 when the Brewers play an extra regular-season game today.
“The guy is so approachable,” Hanel said. “You can just go up to him. When you meet him, he’s definitely not about himself. He’s always asking about you or bringing up other things. He’s so focused and not about himself. That’s probably the biggest impression you’ll get from him.”
Hanel, who was drafted by the Pittsburgh Pirates in 1989 but never played in the major leagues, has built quite a resume during his 19 seasons in Milwaukee. He has caught every Brewers pitcher who has been with the club since 2000, warming up relievers during games and catching starters for their between-starts throwing regimens.
He has personally seen Jhoulys Chacin progress from a journeyman to the ace of the Brewers’ staff. And he regularly works with what is considered by some as the best bullpen in the major leagues.
“We have a really deep bullpen and we have guys in the bullpen who go multiple innings,” Hanel said. “We can cover a lot of innings.
“I think in a playoff scenario, with days off that work into the schedule, we’ll be able to use the guys that we want to use. Everyone in that bullpen believes they can help and be a part of it.”
Who knows? Maybe by Oct. 31, the last scheduled day of this year’s World Series, Hanel will not only scratch that itch from 1982, he’ll be earning his own championship ring.
“I think of what it would mean generationally to the grandparents who haven’t seen their team win yet,” Hanel said. “That would be sweet if it could come to fruition that we win the World Series.”
