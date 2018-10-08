Try 1 month for 99¢
Dogs
Officer Steve Beal holds Odin, one of the dogs in the Racine Police Department K-9 Unit, while he waits to attack his target during an apprehension training session at the Greater Racine Kennel Club, 6320 Six Mile Road. Handlers and their K-9 partners are conducting training exercises around the Racine area Monday-Wednesday, Oct. 8-10.

 Journal Times file photo

RACINE COUNTY — Law enforcement K-9 officers and their handlers will be conducting training exercises around the Racine area this Monday-Wednesday.

More than 150 handlers with their K-9 officers arrived Sunday at the Delta Hotel by Marriott Racine, 7111, for nearly three days of simulations for handlers to train on with their dogs.

Participating agencies from around the state are training at a total of 17 stations in the greater Racine area. The event is being overseen by the Wisconsin Law Enforcement Canine Handler Association.

Reporter

Michael "Mick" Burke covers business and the Village of Sturtevant. He is the proud father of two daughters and owner of a fantastic, although rug-chewing, German shepherd dog.

