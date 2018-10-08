RACINE COUNTY — Law enforcement K-9 officers and their handlers will be conducting training exercises around the Racine area this Monday-Wednesday.
More than 150 handlers with their K-9 officers arrived Sunday at the Delta Hotel by Marriott Racine, 7111, for nearly three days of simulations for handlers to train on with their dogs.
Participating agencies from around the state are training at a total of 17 stations in the greater Racine area. The event is being overseen by the Wisconsin Law Enforcement Canine Handler Association.
