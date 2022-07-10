Handcrafted birdhouses, a hand-built pergola, and caring for garden by hand important for Mount Pleasant couple

After a four-year hiatus because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Racine Garden Center is putting together its biannual Summer Magic Garden Tour (racinegardenclub.org/summer-magic-garden-tour1.html). A Union Grove area farm, two Mount Pleasant gardens and a Racine yard were chosen to have their organic artistry featured in self-guided walking tours from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.

Tickets are $10 "at the door" of each garden.

"What is fun and interesting about working with the tour garden owners is to see them blossom as they take care and pride in preparing for the big day. They change, embellish and/or enhance their already beautiful and unique gardens,” wrote Carolyn Seeger, co-chair for the 2022 Summer Magic Garden Tour, in an email. “We see these special people put their whole selves into their work for this event. We couldn't do the tour without people like them who are willing to share their passion for gardening with the members of the Racine Garden Club and the Summer Magic Garden Tour attendees."

By hand

Location: 8915 Arbor Hill Drive

Gardeners: Bill and DeDe Arndt

MOUNT PLEASANT — Bill Arndt had his current home built in 2005. He had been an avid gardener since he first lived on his own in the mid-1970s. Arndt took it upon himself to make his garden look nice after he had his house built, and he has not stopped since.

Arndt’s garden features several ornamental trees like seven son flowers, Japanese lilac, Japanese maples and a few Cleveland pears.

Arndt prides himself in growing everything in his garden, as well as building several of its features himself.

The different parts of his garden can be taken in from his hand-built pergola, a type of patio shading made with wooden slats. Other handmade items in Arndt's garden include a woodshed, and handcrafted and painted birdhouses, which Arndt also sells.

Bill says his wife, DeDe is more into admiring the garden from the patio and pergola.

“She’s more of the supervisor,” Bill joked. "She likes sitting on the patio, so I want to fix it nice for her.”