CALEDONIA — Anthony J. Hammes and Kimberly Hoover were the top two vote-getters Tuesday in the primary for the District 9 seat on the Racine Unified School Board, according to unofficial results from the Racine County Clerk.
Hammes and Hoover will face off in the April 2 general election for the District 9 seat, which represents most of Caledonia and Wind Point. District 9 is represented by School Board President Bob Wittke, who decided not to run for re-election to the School Board after being elected Nov. 6 to the state Assembly. He began serving in the Assembly in January.
Hoover, a 40-year-old litigation specialist at CNH Industrial Capital America, received 233 votes and Hammes, a 39-year-old stay-at-home father, received 114 votes.
The third candidate on the ballot Tuesday, Kurt Squire, suspended his campaign before the primary and threw his support to Hammes, but still received 51 votes.
According to County Clerk Wendy Christensen, even though Squire said he was no longer interested in running for the seat, his name would have been put on the April 2 ballot if he had received the first- or second-most votes.
The turnout on Tuesday in Caledonia and Wind Point was low, with only the District 9 School Board race on the ballot, and only 402 votes cast in total, including two write-in votes. In Caledonia, 325 citizens cast their votes, while 77 voted in Wind Point.
Also on the April 2 ballot, Amy Cimbalnik and Jared Bellis will face off for Racine Unified’s District 1, which encompasses Sturtevant and part of Mount Pleasant. Michelle Duchow is currently serving District 1 but opted not to run for re-election.
Incumbent Matt Hanser, of Unified’s District 8, will be unopposed on April 2. District 8 is south of Wind Point and covers parts of Caledonia and Racine.
