Hamilton Street house a total loss after New Year's Day fire

RACINE — The Racine Fire Department were dispatched just after midnight to its first emergency of 2023, which ended with a house on Hamilton Street being a total loss. 

1804 Hamilton St.

Racine Fire Department responded to the report of a house fire at 1804 Hamilton St., Sunday.

RFD responded to the report of a house fire at 1804 Hamilton St., a passerby called 911 after witnessing that the front porch of the house on fire. Engine 2 was first on-scene and observed the heavy fire on the porch. The fire continued to extend into the house as firefighters searched the house, all occupants self-evacuated.

After the search, Fire Command ordered the firefighters to exit the structure and begin exterior firefighting about 45 minutes into the incident, with concern for the structural integrity and firefighter safety.

A majority of the fire was put out with an elevated stream from a ladder truck and firefighters were allowed to re-enter and complete extinguishing the fire almost 90 minutes after the incident began.

Eight fire apparatus staffed by 25 fire personnel worked to safely extinguish this fire.

No injuries were reported and the Racine Fire Belles assisted at the fire scene. The number and identities of the occupants could not be verified, the cause of the fire is under investigation.

The house, built as a 1.5-story single-family residence in 1910, appears to be a total loss, with structure and content damage estimated to be over $70,000. 

Reporter

Raised just outside of McHenry, Illinois, Alex is the business reporter and staff photographer for The Journal Times. He considers himself a Clark Kent and Jimmy Olsen all-in-one. Alex is a graduate of SIUC in Carbondale, Illinois. Twitter: @arodatjt

