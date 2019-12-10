HALO to promote former finance director to be its new executive director

RACINE — The area's principal homeless shelter has picked its new executive director.
Cristalina “Nina” Thilleman, who is currently serving as the finance director at HALO, 2000 DeKoven Ave., is being promoted to the shelter's top job.
"My passion is to serve and help others in need. I’m grateful for the opportunity to carry out HALO’s mission as the executive director,” she said in a news release Tuesday.
Thilleman, who has a masters in business administration from Columbia Southern University after completing her undergraduate studies at Carthage College, said that retaining donors and volunteers while also finding new ones will be central to her goals when she takes over.
Gai Lorenzen, the current executive director, announced in October that she plans to retire next year. When Lorenzen was brought on in March 2017, she only intended to fill the role for six months. When she leaves HALO and Thilleman takes over — scheduled to take place in April — Lorenzen will have been there for more than three years.
In the release, HALO's Board of Directors said that it "expresses our full confidence that Nina is the right person to continue to make HALO the best place for our clients to begin their journey to self-sufficiency and stable housing."
“Nina is very well known in the community and has the passion and skill set to help HALO continue to have success and accomplish our mission,” Board President Jim Henderson said in a statement.