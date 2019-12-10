HALO to promote former finance director to be its new executive director

RACINE — The area's principal homeless shelter has picked its new executive director.

Cristalina “Nina” Thilleman, who is currently serving as the finance director at HALO, 2000 DeKoven Ave., is being promoted to the shelter's top job.

"My passion is to serve and help others in need. I’m grateful for the opportunity to carry out HALO’s mission as the executive director,” she said in a news release Tuesday.

Thilleman, who has a masters in business administration from Columbia Southern University after completing her undergraduate studies at Carthage College, said that retaining donors and volunteers while also finding new ones will be central to her goals when she takes over.

