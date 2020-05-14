HALO moves clients out to new locations, hotels to keep everyone safe

“We realized that if we (HALO) or one of the other homeless shelters or the HOPE Center … had somebody that was diagnosed with a positive [COVID] case, we didn’t have any place to quarantine or isolate those individuals,” Lorenzen recalled. “We were talking to Racine County and their Emergency Operations Center and they were wondering if they could use our [shelter] facility … for an isolation center. The Emergency Operations Center is coordinating a number of COVID-19 efforts in the community. Since the [shelter] building would have been empty for a period of time, it made sense, since they needed an isolation center, for HALO to allow it to be used for that purpose. The board and staff are happy that it can be used rather than just sit vacant for a period of time.”