HALO moves clients out to new locations, hotels to keep everyone safe

RACINE — To protect some of Racine's most vulnerable population - those without a home - the city's largest homeless shelter has had to make some major adjustments, largely moving residents out of the shelter into other safer locations.
At the recommendation of the Centers for Disease Control and federal agencies overseeing homeless programs, the Homeless Assistance Leadership Organization, referred to as HALO, has dispersed its homeless clients from its congregate 120-bed shelter at 2000 DeKoven Ave. to a variety of non-congregate sheltering locations. HALO executive director Gai Lorenzen told The Journal Times that HALO clients are being housed at undisclosed motels and other locations, declining to elaborate further to maintain client privacy.
“HALO’s case managers continue to provide case management and assist clients in obtaining other community services,” Lorenzen said. “Our housing program continues to operate with case managers calling clients frequently to determine needs and arrange for services, including food boxes, to meet those need …. We’re still providing services – just doing it a different way than we’re used to.”
Shelter finds new use
With its homeless shelter facility standing unused at present as the COVID-19 pandemic runs its uncertain course, HALO is serving the Racine community in a new way by allowing Racine County to use the building as a temporary 14-bed isolation center for those with COVID-19.
“We realized that if we (HALO) or one of the other homeless shelters or the HOPE Center … had somebody that was diagnosed with a positive [COVID] case, we didn’t have any place to quarantine or isolate those individuals,” Lorenzen recalled. “We were talking to Racine County and their Emergency Operations Center and they were wondering if they could use our [shelter] facility … for an isolation center. The Emergency Operations Center is coordinating a number of COVID-19 efforts in the community. Since the [shelter] building would have been empty for a period of time, it made sense, since they needed an isolation center, for HALO to allow it to be used for that purpose. The board and staff are happy that it can be used rather than just sit vacant for a period of time.”
Lorenzen praised the collaborative public-private partnership - Racine County, the City of Racine, private contractors, HALO volunteers and others - that came together to reconfigure the shelter into a temporary COVID-19 isolation center.
Hope M. Otto, director of the Racine County Human Services Department, expressed appreciation to HALO for their active role partnering with county in its COVID response initiatives.
“We found that HALO was a great partner to work with for establishing our isolation center,” she said. “It’s something that we would hope to not have to use … to quarantine … but in the probably likely event that we do it’s nice to have the [HALO] facility available.”
Otto said the isolation center, to be operated by Racine County, is set up for fourteen beds, with built-in flexibility for expansion to meet growing needs for COVID-19 quarantine isolation housing as they may arise. An opening date has not been announced.
“We’re incredibly grateful for the leadership that [HALO board chairman] Jim Henderson, Gai, and [HALO deputy director] Nina [Thilleman] have provided and the willingness for their staff to be the first line of responders to help people that are in the greatest need and are perhaps the most vulnerable populations during this pandemic,” Otto said. “We’re incredibly grateful for their leadership and the community service that they’re doing.”
Additional challenges moving forward
How the COVID-19 virus will impact the health and safety of those experiencing homelessness and hunger is as yet unknown according to Seth Raymond, executive director of the Hospitality Center, a day shelter in Downtown Racine, that now can only provide carry-out food.
“The long term impacts on our most vulnerable residents remains to be seen,” he said. “For now we are doing our best to maintain a high level of service combined with accurate public health information.”
Challenges also remain for these organizations moving forward in what has been a fluid and ever-changing situation.
“The challenge, especially for the Hospitality Center, is that our model is really hospitality and community and so the limits on group size restrictions is really a challenge for us when we look at what our operations look like going forward,” Raymond said.
“We’re starting to plan for what it might look like when the Badger Bounce Back program allows us to have fifty people congregating in the space – what kind of … measures would we have to put in place to make that work."
