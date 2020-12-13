HALO may be facing $148K deficit due to motel stays related to pandemic

RACINE — During a normal year, HALO, Racine County's largest homeless shelter, spends around $5,000 on hotel and motel stays for people in need.
Motels are usually only used by the Homeless Assistance Leadership Organization when the shelter is completely full or someone is sick. But in 2020, amid ongoing efforts to keep the homeless shelter from being packed during the COVID-19 pandemic, HALO has spent more than $332,000 just on motels.
That’s an increase of more than 6,640% and counting. It comes on top of average monthly costs “to provide shelter and supportive services” of about $190,675, according to the nonprofit.
The HALO shelter, 2000 DeKoven Ave., normally has enough beds for 120 people. In March, when the pandemic hit, there were about 130 people staying there.
Last week, only about 80 people were there, and that’s near where the facility’s population has been for months, according to Executive Director Nina Thilleman. At the same time, about 40 to 50 people were still staying in motels courtesy of HALO as part of the social distancing measures.
“If one person gets COVID in a shelter, and you have 100 people in there, it’s not going to be good,” said Gai Lorenzen. She was serving as HALO’s executive director when the pandemic began, has since retired, but continues to serve in an advisory role and as program operations facilitator.
From the beginning of the pandemic into July, HALO was being reimbursed for the motel payments, in part thanks to public funds from the City of Racine and Racine County. But the bottom dropped out on such funds from July into October.
Reimbursements started again in October thanks to private contributions coupled with an emergency solutions grant from the federal Department of Housing and Urban Development via the $2.2 trillion CARES Act, which was passed on March 27.
Still, HALO is facing a hole of approximately $148,000 related to just motel stays.
When the end of the year comes, “it could be a deficit,” Thilleman said of the $148,000. “It’s a big expense we weren’t expecting to have.”
How to help
Regardless, both Thilleman and Lorenzen said that the stepping up of the Racine community has helped keep the shelter going through donations, volunteering and other support.
“When something like this COVID happens in Racine,” Lorenzen said, “the community really does come together.”
There are ways to help. For in-person support, go to HALOinc.org/volunteer. To provide monetary help, go to HALOinc.org/donate. For anything else, reach out to Administrative Assistant Jeanette Fiorita at 262-498-2348 or email JFiorita@HALOinc.org.
THANK YOU to Racine native and former Brewer player, Marcus Hanel and wife Jill, for your generous donations of children...Posted by HALO, Inc. on Friday, December 11, 2020
The weather outside was frightful, but the generous spirits were SO DELIGHTFUL! Thank you to our volunteers and staff...Posted by HALO, Inc. on Saturday, December 12, 2020
