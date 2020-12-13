HALO may be facing $148K deficit due to motel stays related to pandemic

RACINE — During a normal year, HALO, Racine County's largest homeless shelter, spends around $5,000 on hotel and motel stays for people in need.

Motels are usually only used by the Homeless Assistance Leadership Organization when the shelter is completely full or someone is sick. But in 2020, amid ongoing efforts to keep the homeless shelter from being packed during the COVID-19 pandemic, HALO has spent more than $332,000 just on motels.

That’s an increase of more than 6,640% and counting. It comes on top of average monthly costs “to provide shelter and supportive services” of about $190,675, according to the nonprofit.

The HALO shelter, 2000 DeKoven Ave., normally has enough beds for 120 people. In March, when the pandemic hit, there were about 130 people staying there.

Last week, only about 80 people were there, and that’s near where the facility’s population has been for months, according to Executive Director Nina Thilleman. At the same time, about 40 to 50 people were still staying in motels courtesy of HALO as part of the social distancing measures.