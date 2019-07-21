HALO homeless shelter over capacity for eighth consecutive week

Calling for donations

The greater the number of people there are staying at HALO, the quicker its resources are used. Below is a list of donation items of which HALO is most urgently in need:

Milk

Baby wipes

Soap

Towels/washcloths (can be lightly used)

Bed sheets (can be lightly used)

Pillowcases (can be lightly used)

Diapers

Where to deliver: 2000 DeKoven Ave., Racine

Contact: (262) 633-3235; haloinc.org