HALO homeless shelter again seeks executive director

RACINE — The county’s primary homeless shelter is in search of a new executive director again.

In December 2019, HALO Inc., 2000 De Koven Ave., announced that its finance director, Nina Thillemann, would be taking over the shelter’s top job in the coming months. But she has since stepped down and is no longer with the nonprofit.

Gai Lorenzen, a retired attorney who has been trying to retire from the shelter for several years, is back in her role as acting executive director as the search continues.

The nonprofit did not comment on why Thilleman is no longer director.

For more information on the job, go to haloinc.org/employment-opportunities.

