HALO has a new executive director, and she is a familiar face

Military background

Anderle was on active duty in the Army from 1985-94, including as a personnel officer.

During that time, she had commanded the 261st Personnel Service Company in Germany and led a company at Fort Hood, Texas, with the 1st Calvary.

She’s from Massachusetts, but said she and her husband “landed in Racine” when he landed a job here after they both left active duty. At that time is when Anderle enrolled in a seminary near Chicago.

But now, “Racine is home.”