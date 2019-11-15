'Hallelujah!!!! It's finally over' Highway 32 has reopened in Caledonia

RACINE COUNTY — Highway 32 is open.
After six months of construction and hundreds of commute headaches, the thoroughfare has reopened for all traffic.
The stretch of Highway 32 (aka Douglas Avenue) between Five Mile and Six Mile roads has been open since Wednesday, two days ahead of schedule. And as of Friday morning, there is not an orange construction cone in sight.
Wednesday night, the Village of Caledonia Police Department posted a Facebook video of workers removing a “Road Closed” sign. The video’s caption is “Something magical has happened.”
“Hallelujah!!!!” one woman commented. “It’s finally over. What a nightmare that was!”
You have free articles remaining.
The “nightmare” gave rise to safety concerns as some drivers ignored signs and cut through the construction zone, leading to one worker having his foot (protected by a heavy work boot) run over. However, no injuries have been reported.
Tony DeRango, owner of DeRango The Pizza King at the corner of Six Mile Road and Highway 32, said in August that his business took an approximate 30% hit because of the construction. Now, after back-to-back years of construction (water and sewer infrastructure were upgraded in 2018), everything can go back to normal.
Changes brought by the construction, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, include:
- Two miles of road resurfaced
- Roadway widening along Six Mile Road, between highways 31 and 32
- Three intersection improvements
- New traffic light at intersection of highways 31 and 32
- New box culverts added near Matthew Lane and Harvest Lane