'Hallelujah!!!! It's finally over' Highway 32 has reopened in Caledonia

RACINE COUNTY — Highway 32 is open.

After six months of construction and hundreds of commute headaches, the thoroughfare has reopened for all traffic.

The stretch of Highway 32 (aka Douglas Avenue) between Five Mile and Six Mile roads has been open since Wednesday, two days ahead of schedule. And as of Friday morning, there is not an orange construction cone in sight.

Wednesday night, the Village of Caledonia Police Department posted a Facebook video of workers removing a “Road Closed” sign. The video’s caption is “Something magical has happened.”

“Hallelujah!!!!” one woman commented. “It’s finally over. What a nightmare that was!”

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-460-8725 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The “nightmare” gave rise to safety concerns as some drivers ignored signs and cut through the construction zone, leading to one worker having his foot (protected by a heavy work boot) run over. However, no injuries have been reported.