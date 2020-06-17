Half-percent Racine County sales tax being considered

How proposed 0.5% sales tax would be shared

EXAMPLE: Since the City of Burlington has a population of 10,998 representing 5.595% of the county’s total approximate population, Burlington would receive about 2.7975% of the county’s total half-percent sales tax revenue, according the current proposal. That means if the new tax were to bring in exactly $18,024,787 million, Burlington would receive $504,203.

Here's how much each other municipality would get under that model: