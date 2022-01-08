Half of Wisconsin's working women are considering quitting. Why?

RACINE — It is called the Great Resignation, sometimes the Big Quit. It is so new there has yet to be nomenclature agreement.

What is clear is that Americans are quitting their jobs in record numbers. Women are leading the vanguard.

According to the U.S. Department of Labor, in November 2021 there were 3.2% fewer women in the workforce than in February 2020. Across the same timeframe, there was a 2.6% decrease in men in the workforce, a difference of half-a-million people.

The issue is complex. Some women lost their jobs as a result of the pandemic. Some quit due to lack of child care and closed schools.

For others, the stress of 2020 and 2021 had all become too much.

At the national level approximately 25% of women are thinking of leaving their jobs. In the State of Wisconsin, that number was closer to 50%.

Kane Communications Group conducted a study of working women in 2021 in an effort to gauge what was going on with women, whose participation in the labor force is at a 30-year low.

The resulting data and analysis from the study were released in December in the report “Kane Insights: The State of Working Women in Wisconsin.”

Kimberly Kane, president and CEO of Kane Communications Group, explained that while women have “continued to show up and kill it at work,” there is an underlying disconnect in the ways men and women value work. Women have felt this for decades.

“First, we have to recognize that the traditional work environment was not designed with women in mind,” she said. “The traditional work environment was designed by men to produce a profit.”

The pandemic ushered in changes in the relationship between the employee and employer, Kane added, and many do not want to go back to the way things used to be.

Changes

Tasha Soward is one of the women who decided life in the business world was not working for her or her family.

She did not participate in the Kane Communications study, but the results of it resonated with her.

Two years ago, at the start of the pandemic, Soward left her leadership role at a corporation to pursue a career as a real estate agent, as well as a part-time position at a fitness center.

The mother of five boys (ages 1, 3, 7, 16, and 17 years old) found there was really no way to balance her personal and professional life.

She began to see the goals for growth at her corporate job were unreasonable and eventually just burned out.

Soward was critical of the corporate world and observed, “When you’re salaried, there’s no balance. It’s not even encouraged.”

She noted the importance of knowing when to draw the line and to put your mental health and families first. Soward and other women like her were raised to be strong, but they should also know their limitations and take a break when it is needed.

What is more, she continued, companies should have a greater awareness and provide support for their employees before they lose them.

Women at work

Soward’s experience was reflected by many women in the survey conducted by the Kane Communications Group.

The report is a snapshot into the way working women view their role at work, and the pressures some are under in their dual roles as employees and mothers or caregivers.

The survey included 980 Wisconsin women, chosen randomly, who were asked about their feelings of well-being, the level of satisfaction they obtain at work, and the level of support they receive from the companies where they work.

Additionally, representatives from Kane Communications sat down with 24 women in listening sessions that included feedback on the survey.

The survey results revealed that approximately 50% of Wisconsin’s working women who participated in the study are thinking about quitting their jobs, which is 25% higher than the national average calculated in a 2021 survey by McKinsey & Company.

Many report feeling undervalued at work, left out of meaningful conversations, and wish there was more communication from management.

Women cited feeling undervalued as their primary reason for their thoughts about quitting: above pay, stress, family reasons and not liking the hours they are required to work.

The feeling of being undervalued was amplified in women of color. Approximately 42% of black women who participated in the study said they do not feel valued at work, and 29% of Hispanic women reported they had quit their jobs because they felt undervalued at work.

“There’s a values crisis that Wisconsin employers are feeling overall with women, but that crisis is even greater when it comes to women of color,” Kane said.

Women also reported very high levels of stress — especially during the pandemic.

Approximately 68% of respondents reported some, very, or extreme levels of stress. That figure rose to 78% for women working in the manufacturing, transportation, and energy fields.

Analysis

But why are 50% of women are so dissatisfied at work they are thinking about quitting?

One reason is the failure of management to fully understand the pressure working women were under during the pandemic: with special reference to working mothers who suddenly found themselves without child care and/or with children learning from home.

Kane said she spoke with women participating in the working groups who held senior level positions in their companies, some of whom had global responsibilities, who suddenly found that in addition to their full-time jobs they were also full-time stay-at-home moms and teachers.

Employers who did not recognize the increased burden on the shoulders of women are the ones who are seeing the greatest impact on retention and recruitment issues with women,” Kane said.

She added that many women feel they cannot go back to the way things used to be and they say, “Life has changed for me.”

