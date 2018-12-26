RACINE COUNTY — About half of the municipalities in Racine County have dog-licensing fees that appear to be out of line with statewide mandates.
Under Wisconsin law, everyone who owns a dog that is at least five months old on Jan. 1 must have it licensed yearly. However, municipalities are not allowed to issue a $5 late fee to dog owners who fail to acquire the license until April 1, three months after they would’ve been considered late. Also, municipalities aren’t allowed to raise or lower that $5 late fee, according to the Legislative Reference Bureau, although municipalities are allowed to adjust the cost of the license itself.
The state law (ordinance 174.05) that defines these fees was last updated in 1991.
One of the primary reasons the state requires pet licenses is to ensure that pets have been properly vaccinated, primarily against rabies.
The Village of Caledonia changed its ordinance last week in an attempt to get back within the state’s law.
Following the passage of that ordinance and comments from readers, The Journal Times checked the licensing fees of other municipalities and found that several local ordinances may be stretching the state law.
Racine
The City of Racine currently issues $10 late fees as soon as Feb. 1 of each year for those who delay in licensing the following pets: dogs, cats, potbellied pigs and ferrets — all four species are susceptible to rabies.
When asked, Deputy City Attorney Nhu H. Arn replied via email: “There is … a discrepancy between the City of Racine ordinance and state statute as it relates to late fees for pet licensing. My office was unaware of the issue until we received your email. From time to time, the city ordinance requires updating in order to comply with current state law. As a matter of course, my office will take immediate action to make the necessary changes to the ordinance to ensure that it complies with state statute.”
In the City of Racine, licenses for neutered dogs and cats are $10, $35 if they aren’t neutered, and $5 if the owner is 65 years old or older. Licenses are required but free for service and law enforcement animals. Potbellied pig licenses cost $10.
The City of Racine’s pet licensing ordinance was last updated in 2005, while the state-required three-month grace period was approved in 1980.
Other municipalities
Ordinances for the villages of Sturtevant and Elmwood Park both say that $5 fines can be assessed for not licensing pets as soon as Feb. 1, two months before the end of the state-mandated grace period.
Representatives from both villages said that they plan to look at their local ordinances and may make changes accordingly.
As for raising or lowering the price of the late fee, there is a lack of clarity in the law.
The law states that “the governing body of any county, town, village or city may, when setting the amount of the tax, provide that any person purchasing a dog license for a dog 5 months of age or over after April 1 shall pay an additional late fee.”
Jillian Slate, an analyst with the Legislative Reference Bureau, said in an email: “Where the statutes refer to ‘setting the amount of the tax’ ... I believe they are referring to the general dog license tax, not the late fee.”
However, when the Caledonia Village Board updated its dog licensing fee at a recent meeting, it included an added fee.
Village Clerk Karie Torkilsen explained the new ordinance in an email: “The late fee is $5 after Dec. 31 and prior to April 1. After April 1 the late fee will still be $5 with an additional $25 for a total of $30. But, it’s important that it’s known that there is a $5 late fee regardless but after April there will be an additional $25 fee. The late fees are really meant as a deterrent. The goal here is to get people to license their dogs on time not five months later.”
The villages of Mount Pleasant and North Bay as well as the City of Burlington all have $10 late fees, double the state mandate of $5.
Burlington’s city clerk and Mount Pleasant’s village clerk say they plan to also look into the discrepancy.
